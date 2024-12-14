Flashlube pre-filter kit tested

Coping with a dirty load of diesel is often on the cards while travelling to remote areas and even closer to home.

Yep, the larger, more frequented servos in the cities and towns are less likely to have contaminated fuel, but it’s sure not unheard of for water or contaminants to find their way into busy servo tanks at times. Having said that, you are more likely to cop a dose of dirty diesel at the lesser used outback servos and when pumping fuel from drums. For this reason, it’s a wise idea to not only fit a prefilter but also to carry extra filter elements.

Fitting a Flashlube pre-filter kit to any 4x4 ensures your engine will only drink the cleanest fuel possible. The kit includes a diesel fuel filter and water separator in one, utilises a replaceable 30-micron filter, and ensures that neither dirt nor water will pass into your vehicle’s main filter.

Has it happened to me?

Yes. My last Troopy was also fitted with a Flashlube filter kit, and it saved my neck.

Well, it saved the innards of the Troopy’s fuel pump, fuel lines, injectors, and every other component that the dirty fuel could come into contact with. While it may have only saved the mechanicals once over 10 years and over 100,000km of remote driving, that once was more than enough to pay for itself many times over.