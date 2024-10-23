New Small Cars coming to Australia in 2024 and beyond

There are no alterations to the line-up with Scala’s turbo-petrol three-cylinder engines in ‘85TSI’ and ‘110TSI’ guises unchanged. Inside, Skoda has added to the existing suite of physical air-con buttons, a welcome move as Volkswagen moves such critical functions into a touchscreen… ⬆️ Back to top MORE All Skoda Scala News & Reviews MORE Everything Skoda Suzuki Swift – exact timing TBC The fourth-generation Swift will arrive in 2024 with chunkier styling in a heavily revised version of the current model. Wider, taller yet slightly narrower, the new Swift carries near identical styling to its motor show concept, with an evolutionary design. 3 A 9.0-inch centre screen adds two inches over the current Swift, with options including climate control, paddle shifters and a 360-degree camera. Australian details are yet to be confirmed, yet overseas models carry over the 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with CVT auto, which now has a mild hybrid battery set-up incorporated – the 1.0-litre turbocharged triple of the existing Swift appears to have been dumped.