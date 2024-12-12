Greenest EVs for 2025: Lifecycle and efficiency lead the way

Australia’s electric vehicle (EV) market is set for significant growth in 2025, as our Incoming EVs story makes clear.

Not all EVs are created equally, however, and that's a topic we've covered exhaustively in a number of articles on our EVs page – particularly with the stories Best environmentally-friendly cars and this comprehensive piece on the true sustainability of electric cars.

Now, a new study offers a latest-and-greatest rundown on the most efficient EVs, built from factors that include their claimed energy efficiency, battery size, battery type, and how they rank with Europe's Green New Car Assessment Program.

The greenest EVs for 2025: BYD Dolphin tops the index

The list evaluates EVs based on lifetime greenhouse gas emissions, powertrain efficiency, and the sustainability of their battery technologies.

1. BYD Dolphin – 8.23/10

The BYD Dolphin electric hatchback achieved the highest score in the index due to a combination of efficiency and sustainable design.

Green NCAP rating : Scored 98% on average, reflecting its low lifetime emissions and efficient powertrain.

: Scored 98% on average, reflecting its low lifetime emissions and efficient powertrain. Energy consumption : Claimed at 15.2kWh/100km on the combined Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) cycle.

: Claimed at 15.2kWh/100km on the combined Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) cycle. Battery specifications: Features a smaller 46kWh (gross) lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery, which avoids using cobalt and nickel, making it more sustainable.

2. Tesla Model 3 – 7.60/10

The Tesla Model 3 rear-wheel drive (RWD) variant secured second place in the rankings.

Green NCAP rating : Matched the BYD Dolphin with a 98% score for sustainability.

: Matched the BYD Dolphin with a 98% score for sustainability. Energy consumption : Claimed at just 13.2kWh/100km, the lowest among the 25 vehicles analysed.

: Claimed at just 13.2kWh/100km, the lowest among the 25 vehicles analysed. Battery specifications: Equipped with an estimated 60kWh (gross) LFP battery, offering a balance of energy density and sustainability.

2

3. Dacia Spring – 7.29/10

Europe's budget-friendly Dacia Spring rounded out the top three, combining compact design with strong efficiency.

Unfortunately for budget-focused Aussie buyers, the Spring is not among the Dacia models bound for Australia.

Green NCAP rating : Scored a high 99%, highlighting its minimal environmental impact.

: Scored a high 99%, highlighting its minimal environmental impact. Energy consumption : Claimed at 14.1kWh/100km, reflecting its urban-focused efficiency.

: Claimed at 14.1kWh/100km, reflecting its urban-focused efficiency. Battery specifications: Features a 26kWh (gross) lithium-ion battery, which requires fewer raw materials due to its smaller size.

Full Top 10

All models below, bar the Dacia Spring, are available in Australia.

Make & Model Green NCAP Score Claimed Energy Efficiency (combined cycle) Minimum Battery Size (gross) Battery Type (entry-level model) Overall Index Score BYD Dolphin 98% 15.2kWh/100km 46kWh LFP 8.23 Tesla Model 3 98% 13.2kWh/100km 60kWh LFP 7.6 Dacia Spring 99% 14.1kWh/100km 26kWh Lithium-ion 7.29 BYD Atto 3 97% 16.0kWh/100km 50kWh LFP 6.88 GWM Ora/Ora 03 97% 16.7kWh/100km 48kWh LFP 6.77 Hyundai Ioniq 6 98% 13.9kWh/100km 53kWh Lithium-ion 6.04 Renault Megane E-Tech 96% 15.8kWh/100km 43kWh Lithium-ion (NMC) 5 MG 4 95% 17.0kWh/100km 51kWh LFP 5 Smart #3 95% 17.2kWh/100km 49kWh LFP 5 Skoda Enyaq 96% 15.7kWh/100km 55kWh Lithium-ion (NMC) 4.27

Source: Henry Man for Compare The Market