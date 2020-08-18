2021 Mitsubishi Outlander review

The Outlander PHEV, which uses a petrol-electric hybrid drivetrain and can be more fuel-efficient than diesel Outlanders in urban driving. This review does not cover that car, as it has evolved separately to the rest of the Outlander range.



The most fuel-efficient conventional engine in an Outlander is the 2.2-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder, which uses 6.2 litres/100km on the official test (city and country combined). This is a very good engine that propels the car effortlessly. In the real world you can expect to average about 8 Litres/100km.

One reason you might not choose this engine is that you want your Outlander mainly for city driving, and usually for short trips. Its exhaust has a particulate filter (which traps soot before it can pollute the air), and you need to spend 30 minutes at highway speeds every week or two so that it can self-clean.



The other reason you might not choose the diesel is that you want to pay less for your Outlander. The diesels are among the most expensive Outlanders, and come only with an automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive.





The remaining engines are the 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol found in front-wheel drive Outlanders, and the bigger 2.4-litre version in petrol AWD Outlanders. Both use about 7.0 litres/100km in the official test. The 2.4 is slightly thirstier than the 2.0 and noticeably more powerful, although it does not propel the Outlander as effortlessly as the diesel seems to.





In a real-world comparison conducted for the June 2017 issue of Wheels magazine, a 2.0-litre petrol Outlander LS auto averaged 10.7 litres/100km, about the same as the 2.0-litre petrol Hyundai Tucson, Mazda CX-5, and Toyota RAV4, and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Ford Escape.



Petrol Outlanders offer the option of a five-speed manual transmission (in the least costly model, the ES 2WD, only) or a continuously variable (CVT) auto. The diesels drive only through a six-speed conventional auto.





