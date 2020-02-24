Mitsubishi Australia has introduced a new option for customers with a 10-year/200,000km warranty under its Diamond Advantage program, but there’s more to the story than just that.

Owners who wish to receive the benefits of a 10-year warranty from Mitsubishi must also undergo their regular servicing through Mitsubishi dealerships for the full decade.

If owners take their vehicle outside the dealer network for servicing, the warranty is halved to what is now: Mitsubishi’s standard 5-year/100,000km warranty. The exclusion to this is plug-in hybrid vehicles, which are covered by an 8-year/160,000km warranty separately.

Prior to this, Mitsubishi offered a 7-year/150,000km warranty for many of its popular models.

Mitsubishi says the new system of 5- and 10-year warranties is to “put owners in control”. This comes with a 10-year/150,000km capped-price servicing plan, though astute readers will notice this is 50,000km short of the full Diamond Advantage 10-year warranty.

After the first 150,000km, owners will need to pay full servicing prices to maintain their 10-year warranty.

However, Mitsubishi does provide prospective buyers with a full table of the specific prices for each service.

A span of four years of roadside assist is also covered by Mitsubishi for owners that continue to service within the brand’s dealer network.

Small businesses with fewer than five vehicles can also access the warranty, though for many vehicles it’s likely the 200,000km limit will be reached well before the 10-year end of warranty.

Though it’s not a standard warranty, the 10-year period offered by Mitsubishi now eclipses the 7-year warranties offered by Kia and MG, not to mention the 5- and 3-year warranties most other manufacturers offer.

Mitsubishi has outlined the costs for each of the ten annual (or 15,000km increment) services. The Mitsubishi Mirage and Eclipse Cross work out the cheapest at $3,790 each for the span of the decade, while the off-roading Mitsubishi Pajero is the most expensive to service with its $7,390 total.

Many of the Pajero’s capped price services nudge $1000.