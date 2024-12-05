Genesis Electrified GV70: Updated luxury, inside and out

Snapshot
- First-ever redesign of Electrified GV70 introduces more sophisticated exterior and interior upgrades
- Korean sales to begin in Q1 2025, Australia to follow in the first half of 2025
- Exterior enhancements include MLA headlamps and Crest Grille featuring unique G-Matrix pattern
- Interior offers new mood lighting, 27-inch integrated widescreen display and touch-type air conditioning controls
Genesis – Hyundai’s luxury marque – has unveiled details on a new, more luxurious design for its Electrified GV70.
The model, first released in Korea in March 2022, was the third EV in the Genesis lineup, following the introductions of the Electrified G80 and the GV60. Its first substantial re-design reflects the brand’s ‘Athletic Elegance’ design concept, both inside and out.
New exterior design details
The updated look begins at the front end with a new Crest Grille featuring a gradient G-Matrix pattern and a wider bumper design.
Two-Line headlamps use Micro Lens Array (MLA) technology, improving lighting performance with unique design elements.
New 20-inch wheels are available in a sleek matte dark grey shade, while those who opt for the current 19-inch wheels also get a new shade.
At the back, the turn signals have been relocated from the bumpers to the rear combination lamps to improve visibility for trailing vehicles.
The turn signals now adhere to the front Two Lines concept, with the lower part of the bumper also featuring Two-Line chrome garnish for an enhanced aesthetic.
The shape of the high-mounted stop lamp (HMSL) located on the rear spoiler has been streamlined, and a module integrating a digital centre mirror (DCM) ad a built-in camera has been applied to the lower part of the HMSL, creating a cleaner image.
Exterior colour options also gain a ‘Ceres Blue’ selection in gloss or matte.
Interior: ‘The beauty of white space’
Genesis’ guiding design principle of the ‘Beauty of White Space’ is seen on the inside of the GV70 along with updated tech.
Across half the dash, the horizontally mounted 27-inch OLED screen integrates the driver’s instrument cluster and infotainment system, along with a touch-based heating and air-cooling system. A premium Bang & Olufsen sound system also features real aluminium speaker covers.
A serene atmosphere is created in the cabin by a mood lamp extending from the upper part of the door trim to the centre fascia, which along with a newly applied EV-exclusive door garnish is dubbed ‘Milky Way Pattern Mood Lighting’.
The model comes in three interior colour options, including the newly introduced EV-exclusive Icy Blue/Glacier White Two-Tone.
Korean sales for the redesigned Electrified GV70 will start in the first quarter next year, with Australia to follow in the first half of 2025.
