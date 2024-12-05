Genesis Electrified GV70: Updated luxury, inside and out

Snapshot First-ever redesign of Electrified GV70 introduces more sophisticated exterior and interior upgrades

Korean sales to begin in Q1 2025, Australia to follow in the first half of 2025

Exterior enhancements include MLA headlamps and Crest Grille featuring unique G-Matrix pattern

Interior offers new mood lighting, 27-inch integrated widescreen display and touch-type air conditioning controls

Genesis – Hyundai’s luxury marque – has unveiled details on a new, more luxurious design for its Electrified GV70.

The model, first released in Korea in March 2022, was the third EV in the Genesis lineup, following the introductions of the Electrified G80 and the GV60. Its first substantial re-design reflects the brand’s ‘Athletic Elegance’ design concept, both inside and out.

New exterior design details

The updated look begins at the front end with a new Crest Grille featuring a gradient G-Matrix pattern and a wider bumper design.

Two-Line headlamps use Micro Lens Array (MLA) technology, improving lighting performance with unique design elements.

New 20-inch wheels are available in a sleek matte dark grey shade, while those who opt for the current 19-inch wheels also get a new shade.

At the back, the turn signals have been relocated from the bumpers to the rear combination lamps to improve visibility for trailing vehicles.

The turn signals now adhere to the front Two Lines concept, with the lower part of the bumper also featuring Two-Line chrome garnish for an enhanced aesthetic.