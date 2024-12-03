REVEALED: Jaguar Type 00 previews sleek new future EV

Jaguar has now unveiled its big new Type 00 concept, just hours after a set of leaked images set the web alight with debate, again, over the brand's future. It was only a couple of weeks ago that Jaguar unveiled a comprehensive rebranding that had motoring enthusiasts and armchair design experts wondering what had been fed through the ventilation system at its Coventry headquarters. The company is fully leaning into its fashion-focused rebirth, however, using the Miami Art Week event to unveil its boldest concept in years: a bright pink coupe that might be the result of a meeting between Lady Penelope Creighton-Ward's Rolls-Royce FAB1 and the Bruce Timm-designed Batmobile. 54 News Jaguar reveals big rebrand – UPDATE: Execs comment on response Is it Jaguar or JaGUar? Whatever the case, the Indian-owned British brand is out to reinvent itself for an all-electric glow-up. 26 Nov 2024 The brand's long-serving design chief, Gerry McGovern OBE, described the concept's design as a "pure expression" of where Jaguar is going. "This is the result of brave, unconstrained creative thinking, and unwavering determination," he said.

"It is our first physical manifestation and the foundation stone for a new family of Jaguars that will look unlike anything you’ve ever seen. A vision which strives for the highest level of artistic endeavour.” 54 54 Jaguar brand boss Rawdon Glover said: “Our presence at Miami Art Week emphasises Jaguar's purpose as an advocate for art and creativity in all its forms. "We know that art is a passion point for our future clients, so what better way than to go and talk to them directly, at one of the world's premier art festivals”.

The company is also making clear that Type 00 is to be pronounced "Type Zero Zero" – and not, as you may be tempted, "Type Double Oh". 54 For those that can't see past the pink, Jaguar has wisely revealed a second identical version in blue, perhaps suggesting a his-and-hers purchase would be the perfect Christmas gifts next year. A production version of the concept will be the first model in Jaguar’s transition to an all-electric line-up, the company confirmed sometime ago. Photos of a heavily camouflaged car surfaced in the UK media last week, revealing much of the concept's proportions will carry over into production.

In production form, the Type 00 will manifest as a four-door GT rather than the two-door design shown here. 54 Jaguar has opted for a minimalist rear design, omitting a traditional rear window in favour of a digital rear-view mirror system. This approach, already seen on the likes of Polestar's newly launched 4, is intended to enhance aerodynamics and provide a clearer digital feed to the driver. The new EV is expected to feature a dual-motor powertrain delivering over 430kW (575hp), with an estimated driving range of "up to" 770km (WLTP) on a single charge.

At a rapid charging station, Jaguar says the car will add a massive 321km of range in just 15 minutes. 54 54 The GT will be built on Jaguar’s new JEA platform, a dedicated architecture for the brand’s upcoming EVs. This platform is expected to underpin two additional models following the GT: a large luxury saloon and a high-riding SUV.

These new EVs are planned for release within 18 months of the GT’s launch in 2026, forming a core component of Jaguar’s all-electric transformation strategy. 54 54 The unveiling of the Type 00 aligns with Jaguar’s ongoing rebranding initiative, which includes a new logo and the slogan “Copy Nothing.” This shift represents, according to Jaguar, a move toward modernity and individuality within the luxury EV market.