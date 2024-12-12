Stanford: EV batteries may last much longer than expected

A new study suggests electric vehicle (EV) batteries could last up to 40% longer than previously estimated when evaluated under real-world driving conditions.

Snapshot Researchers tested 92 lithium-ion batteries over two years using varied discharge profiles

Real-world scenarios, such as stop-and-go traffic and rest periods, slowed battery degradation

Findings suggest EV management software could optimise battery longevity in practical use

Conducted by Stanford University researchers, the findings indicate that current testing methods may underestimate battery longevity, which could reduce the frequency of costly battery replacements for EV owners.

The study, published in Nature Energy, examined how batteries perform in everyday driving scenarios, such as stop-and-go city traffic, highway travel, and periods of inactivity.

The researchers found these conditions allow batteries to degrade more slowly compared to the traditional constant discharge-and-recharge tests often conducted in laboratories.

How were the tests carried out?

Instead of relying on conventional testing, which discharges and recharges batteries at a constant rate, the team developed four discharge profiles to simulate varied driving behaviours.

Over two years, they tested 92 commercial lithium-ion batteries under these conditions. The results showed that dynamic discharge profiles mimicking real-world driving led to longer battery life expectancy.