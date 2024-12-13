WhichCar
2025 Toyota Prado gets five-star ANCAP safety rating

Top safety score for the all-new Prado

d94710db/2025 toyota prado ancap 8 png
The just-released 2025 Toyota Prado has received a five-star ANCAP safety rating, which applies across the entire model line-up, from the entry-level GX right up to the Sahara ZX.

Across the four key criteria the Prado received scores of 85 per cent for Adult Occupant Protection; 89 per cent for Child Occupant Protection; 84 per cent for Vulnerable Road User Protection; and 82% for Safety Assist.

“The new Toyota Prado delivers a robust level of safety that aligns with the expectations of fleet buyers and everyday consumers. This is yet another strong result with the new generation Prado demonstrating Toyota’s continued focus on safety across its model line-up,” said ANCAP Chief Executive Officer, Carla Hoorweg.

d8c510d3/2025 toyota prado ancap 2 png
The Prado only showed ‘marginal’ protection of the driver’s chest during the frontal offset head-on crash test (50km/h) and ‘adequate’ protection of the lower legs. However, the Prado did score maximum points during the Child Occupant Protection frontal offset and side impact tests, which uses six-and 10-year dummies.

The large SUV features dual frontal, chest, side head, centre, driver knee and passenger knee airbags, as well as a full suite of advanced safety tech including autonomous emergency braking; lane support system (LSS) with lane keep assist (LKA) and emergency lane keeping (ELK) functionality; blind spot monitoring (BSM); and autonomous emergency braking.

Toyota shifted a total of 3590 Prados to customers in its first official month on sale in Australia, making it the second best-selling vehicle in the country behind only the Ford Ranger.

A tweak to Toyota’s ordering process should also improve clarity for buyers and cut waiting times.

