2025 Lexus LBX Morizo RR pricing and features

Lexus has announced the upcoming LBX Morizo RR, a high-performance compact SUV set to arrive in Australia in the first half of 2025, will start from $76,490 plus on-road costs.

For the money – $20K more than the most expensive trim of the regular LBX – the Morizo RR does away with the 100kW/185Nm hybrid system in favour of a powerful 1.6-litre turbo petrol three-pot.

Outputs for the LBX Morizo RR are listed at 206kW at 6500rpm and 390Nm from 3250-4600rpm, sent to a full-time electronically controlled all-wheel-drive system and rear Torsen limited-slip diff through an eight-speed automatic.

Buyers in Japan get the option of a six-speed manual, but Aussies aren't into such things at any business-satisfying volume. Don't look at us; they all say the sales figures over the years prove it.

Likewise, Aussies and Europeans miss out on the 224kW/400Nm tune offered in Japan, which is also a match for the GR Yaris and GR Corolla. (The $60K Volkswagen T-Roc R also offers 221kW and 400Nm.)