2025 Lexus LBX Morizo RR pricing and features

Lexus has announced the upcoming LBX Morizo RR, a high-performance compact SUV set to arrive in Australia in the first half of 2025, will start from $76,490 plus on-road costs.
For the money – $20K more than the most expensive trim of the regular LBX – the Morizo RR does away with the 100kW/185Nm hybrid system in favour of a powerful 1.6-litre turbo petrol three-pot.
Outputs for the LBX Morizo RR are listed at 206kW at 6500rpm and 390Nm from 3250-4600rpm, sent to a full-time electronically controlled all-wheel-drive system and rear Torsen limited-slip diff through an eight-speed automatic.
Buyers in Japan get the option of a six-speed manual, but Aussies aren't into such things at any business-satisfying volume. Don't look at us; they all say the sales figures over the years prove it.
Likewise, Aussies and Europeans miss out on the 224kW/400Nm tune offered in Japan, which is also a match for the GR Yaris and GR Corolla. (The $60K Volkswagen T-Roc R also offers 221kW and 400Nm.)
Still, with close to the same torque figure and an identical claimed 0-100km/h time of 5.2 seconds in both Japan and Oz/EU spec, buyers are unlikely to be disappointed with the results.
A sports suspension package sees the Morizo RR sitting 10mm lower than the Luxury and Sports Luxury LBX variants, adding a new ‘Response Enhancing Damper Structure’ on the lower front suspension arms designed to improve responsiveness under load.
Stopping power comes from aluminium monobloc four-piston front calipers paired with 356mm ventilated discs, while the rear features single-piston calipers with 281mm solid discs.
The exhaust system features dual tips with an active secondary intake duct that adjusts based on speed, balancing enhanced engine acoustics at higher speeds with reduced noise during slower driving.
Exclusive to the Morizo RR variant are 19-inch alloy wheels and aerodynamic enhancements, including a revised front bumper and rear vertical fins.
The body itself is unchanged, but the arch surrounds have been flared slightly to accommodate the wider wheels.
Inside, there's black leather-accented sports seats, a dimpled steering wheel, and a shift knob with red contrast stitching.
2025 Lexus LBX Morizo RR pricing
Prices exclude on-road costs.
- LBX Morizo RR: $76,490
- LBX Morizo RR with two-tone paint: $78,240
