2025 GMC Yukon SUV: Everything we know

GMSV has announced order books for the GMC Yukon have opened in Australia, with deliveries of the burly SUV to begin in the second quarter of 2025.

You'll need deep pockets to secure one though, with the Yukon Denali fetching an eye-watering price tag of $169,990 (excluding on-road costs), due in part local remanufacturing by Walkinshaw. The Yukon will offer a towing capacity in excess of 3500kg, but exact figures will be confirmed closer to launch.

The Australian market will feature only one variant, the Yukon Denali, powered by a 6.2-litre V8 petrol engine producing 313kW and 642Nm, paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. A 16.8-inch infotainment screen will provide access to 13 camera views for enhanced visibility, including surround and hitch views. The eight-seater also offers substantial cargo space, with up to 3480 litres available when the second- and third-row seats are folded flat.

November 2024: Australian pricing and specs revealed

Order books have opened for the eight-seater, but deep pockets are needed to secure one, with the big SUV coming with a lofty $169,990 (excluding on-road costs) price tag.

Customer deliveries will begin in Q2 of 2025 for the upper-large SUV – brought to Australia by General Motors Specialty Vehicles (GMSV) – with only one variant and one trim level available: the V8-powered Yukon Denali.

October 2024: Q2, 2025 release date and new details revealed

GMSV has confirmed a release window for its GMC Yukon, with the premium SUV slated to go on sale in the second quarter of 2025.

We’ll have to wait until closer to the vehicle’s official launch for pricing to be revealed. Considering that it's a premium product – and it will be remanufactured locally to right-hand drive by the experts at Walkinshaw – expect a lofty price tag in excess of $140K.

August 2024: Yukon confirmed for Australia

GMC has revealed that it plans to bring its large Yukon SUV to Australia.

Set to arrive in 2025, the introduction of the GMC Yukon is the brand's attempt to expand outside of North America, where the Yukon has seen success as the best-selling full-size SUV, snaring 38.4 per cent of the market in Canada.

April 2024: First right-hand drive Yukon hits Aussie roads

Local testing of GMC’s super-sized, eight-seat rival to the Toyota LandCruiser has begun ahead of a 2025 launch.

The first official shots of a right-hand drive 2025 GMC Yukon have been released by GMSV, which show a facelifted version of the big SUV on Aussie soil.

