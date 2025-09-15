Headed off on a road trip now the weather is warming up? A new study has identified the most dangerous parts of Australia to suffer a breakdown, while an ex-military survivalist has offered life-saving advice to motorists.

Car hire comparison site VroomVroomVroom analysed the coordinates of popular road-trip routes against the locations of fuel stations, mechanics, and hospitals. The findings reveal Australia’s 10 most remote and risky areas for breakdowns, where help is often hundreds of kilometres away

The Gunbarrel Highway in Western Australia topped the list as the most unforgiving place to break down, with long stretches of desert and few support services nearby. The Tanami Road, crossing the Northern Territory into WA, was also flagged, with stranded drivers often more than 200km from help. In Queensland, the Diamantina River Road and Birdsville Developmental Road ranked highly, placing travellers deep in outback territory with scarce resources.

WA’s Gunbarrel Highway is the worst spot to break down in Australia

Military survivalist Ryan Wilson, founder of Working Paws Australia, said the findings were a timely reminder of the dangers. “Breakdowns happen, and when they do, especially in remote areas, you need more than luck to get through them,” he said.

Wilson, who served in the SASR, shared key survival tips for motorists heading into remote regions:

Survivalist’s Road-Trip Checklist

Pack essentials : maps, GPS, repair kit, food, water, first aid, multitool, sunscreen, hat, mosquito repellent, snake-bite bandages, emergency contacts, and ID details.

: maps, GPS, repair kit, food, water, first aid, multitool, sunscreen, hat, mosquito repellent, snake-bite bandages, emergency contacts, and ID details. Stay calm and plan ahead : prepare mentally, check routes and weather, and always tell someone your plans.

: prepare mentally, check routes and weather, and always tell someone your plans. Don’t abandon the vehicle : use its materials for shade or shelter unless leaving is unavoidable.

: use its materials for shade or shelter unless leaving is unavoidable. If walking away : carry water, sun protection, navigation tools, and stick to visible, open areas.

: carry water, sun protection, navigation tools, and stick to visible, open areas. Signal for rescue: mirrors, foil, or rocks can create visible signals; smoke from a controlled fire can also attract attention.

Military survivalist Ryan Wilson

Mike Boyd, CEO of VroomVroomVroom, said the study underlines how critical preparation is for safe travel. “Our data highlights how quickly things can turn serious if your vehicle breaks down in a remote region and you’re not adequately prepared,” he said.

Boyd also cautioned renters to read their agreements carefully, as many hire firms prohibit driving on unsealed roads such as the Gunbarrel or Tanami, and breaking these terms could void insurance.