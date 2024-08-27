WhichCar
Ford Ranger 2024 Review & Buyer's Guide

The Ford Ranger is one of Australia's most popular dual-cab utes, and for good reason!

Alex Inwood
4X4 Australia staff
8.5/10Score
Score breakdown
8.5
Safety, value and features
8.5
Comfort and space
9.0
Engine and gearbox
8.5
Ride and handling
8.5
Technology

Things we like

  • The benchmark dual-cab for driving dynamics and cabin refinement
  • Strong V6 engine and much-improved 2.0L 4cyl turbo
  • Bigger tray now carries a Euro pallet
  • Clever towing and off-road assist systems

Not so much

  • More expensive than rivals
  • No manual versions
  • Rear seat a touch tight on space for adults

The Ford Ranger is one of Australia's best and most popular mid-size utes. First introduced as a nameplate locally in the late 1990s, the Ranger has steadily grown in popularity and is now one of the country’s best-selling vehicles.

Ford updated the Ranger with a new-generation model in 2022 and it set new benchmarks in its segment for driving dynamics, technology and cabin quality/comfort. That update also added a gutsy new V6 diesel engine, a more capable chassis, a stack of fresh off-road features and an improved active safety offering.

Available in a wide range of body styles and price points, the Ranger has earned a reputation as one of the best mid-size utes currently on the market. It won the 2022 Wheels Dual-Cab Ute Megatest and is a regular comparison test winner. The Ranger is also as close as you can get to an ‘Australian made’ vehicle. While it’s manufactured in Thailand, the design and engineering of its T6.2 platform was led by Ford Australia.

Pricing

Single-cab
XL single-cab cab-chassis 2.0TD 4x2 auto$36,880
XL single-cab cab-chassis 2.0TD 4x4 auto$47,980
Super-cab
XL super-cab cab-chassis 2.0TD 4x2 auto$39,380
XL super-cab cab-chassis 2.0TD 4x4 auto$50,480
XLT super-cab cab-chassis 2.0TTD 4x4 auto$61,390
Dual-cab
XL dual-cab pick-up 2.0TD 4x2 auto$43,280
XL dual-cab cab-chassis 2.0TD 4x4 auto$48,980
XL dual-cab pick-up 2.0TD 4x4 auto$50,880
XL dual-cab cab-chassis 2.0TTD 4x4 auto$52,480
XL dual-cab pick-up 2.0TTD 4x4 auto$54,380
XLT dual-cab pick-up 2.0TTD 4x2 auto$56,190
Black Edition dual-cab pick-up 2.0TTD 4x4 auto$56,680
XLS dual-cab pick-up 2.0TTD 4x4 auto$57,380
XLT dual-cab pick-up 2.0TTD 4x4 auto$63,390
XLT dual-cab cab-chassis 3.0TD V6 4x4 auto$65,690
Sport dual-cab pick-up 2.0TTD 4x4 auto$65,690
XLT dual-cab pick-up 3.0TD V6 4x4 auto$67,590
Wildtrak dual-cab pick-up 2.0TTD 4x4 auto$69,390
Sport dual-cab pick-up 3.0TD V6 4x4 auto$70,090
Wildtrak dual-cab pick-up 3.0TD V6 4x4 auto$73,590
Platinum dual-cab pick-up 3.0TD V6 4x4 auto$79,390
Raptor dual-cab pick-up 3.0TT petrol V6 4x4 auto$89,190

Prices exclude on-road costs

What body styles are available for the Ford Ranger?

The Ford Ranger is available in five body styles: Single Cab cab-chassis, Super Cab cab-chassis, Double Cab cab-chassis, Super Cab pick-up and Double Cab pick-up.

Cab-chassis models allow buyers to fit the tray of their choice, including designs tailor-made for specific applications. Single Cab models come only in this form but you can have the Super Cab and Double Cab either as a cab-chassis or a pick-up which includes an enclosed factory tub at the back.

Single Cab models only have room for two passengers, while Super Cab versions add two extra rear ‘jump seats’ accessed through shorter, rear-hinged back doors and can seat four. Double Cab models have larger, more conventional rear doors and can seat five.

Driving configuration

The Ranger is available either as a 4x2 which powers the rear wheels only or with a 4x4 four-wheel drive system that offers greater traction and off-road capability.

Buyers have the choice of seven model grades: XL, XLS, XLT, Sport, Wildtrak, Platinum and Raptor. A Black Edition model based on the XL double-cab 4x4 ute debuted in Q3 of 2024, while a number of limited edition variants - Wildtrak X and Tremor - have been released.

Engines

Four engines are available across the vast Ford Ranger model range.

These include a single-turbo 2.0-litre diesel, a bi-turbo 2.0-litre diesel, a 3.0-litre V6 turbo diesel and a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol. The V6 petrol engine is only offered in the performance-focused Ranger Raptor.

What features are standard in every Ford Ranger?

The features listed below are standard in the entry-level XL model and will appear in higher-grade models, unless replaced with more premium equivalent features.

An update in 2024 saw the entry-level XL equipped with heavy-duty suspension, which added thicker rear springs and new front and rear dampers tuned for heavier loads.

2024.5 Ford Ranger XL features
16-inch steel wheels with full-size spareSteel underbody protection including transfer case
10.1-inch Sync 4 infotainment systemHalogen headlights and daytime running lamps
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android AutoLED tail-lights (pick-up), halogen tail-lights (cab-chassis)
8-inch digital instrument clusterTailgate with lift assist (pick-up only)
FordPass Connect with embedded modemVinyl floor covering
Remote start (via FordPass application)Cloth upholstery
Locking rear differential (standard on 4x4, optional for 4x2)Eight-way manual driver seat and four-way manual front passenger seat
Front disc brakes, rear drum brakesPower rear windows (dual-cab only)
Trailer tow body wiring (tow bar optional)Single-zone climate control
What key features do I get if I spend more?

As part of the 2024 midlife refresh, the mid-spec XLS dropped all 4x2 variants and is is now only available in 4x4. In addition, equipment from the previously optional Tech and Towing packages is now standard.

This includes a tow bar, keyless entry and push-button start, dual-zone climate control with rear seat air vents, connected satellite navigation, and DAB+ digital radio. Moving up to the XLS model grade also brings the following equipment:

In addition to XL
Tow bar and tongue16-inch alloy wheels with full-size steel spare
Trailer light checkFour drive modes (normal, eco, slippery, tow/haul)
Integrated trailer brake controller and extended blind-spot monitoringBlack side steps
Body-coloured door handlesHalogen front fog lamps
Keyless entry and push-button startBlack front grille with silver accents
Dual-zone climate control with rear seat air ventsPowered tailgate lock
Built-in connected satellite navigationCarpet flooring
DAB+ digital radioDriver floor mat
Voice-activated controlsSix-speaker audio system
Paying more again for a Ranger XLT brings a cabin that feels more premium, and the option of a more powerful V6 diesel. You also gain the following additional features:

In addition to XLS
17-inch alloy wheels with full-size steel spare4x2 locking rear axle
LED headlights and daytime running lampsBlack sports bar (pick-up only) 
Electronic gear shifter (V6 only)Tub illumination (pick-up only)
Electronic parking brakeBed-liner and 12-volt socket
Rear disc brakesLeather-wrapped steering wheel and gear shifter
Body-coloured side mirrorsAuto-dimming rear-view mirror
The Sport model grade is the next rung on the ladder and is available as a 4x4 dual cab pick-up only.

In addition to XLT
18-inch alloy wheels and spareSkid plate
Six rotary select drive modes (normal, eco, slippery, tow/haul, sand, mud/ruts)Two front floor mats
Dark accent grilleWireless phone charger
LED front fog lampsOff-road screen
Dark exterior accentsLeather upholstery 
Two front-mounted tow hooksEight-way power driver’s seat and eight-way manual passenger seat with ‘Sport’ embossing
Nearing the top of the model range is the Wildtrak. It builds on the Sport’s long list of standard features by adding:

In addition to Sport
18-inch alloy wheels with Goodyear Wrangler all-terrain tyresWildtrak moulded sports bar
12-inch infotainment systemPower roller shutter
Unique Wildtrak grille designAmbient lighting 
Exterior mirror with puddle lamps and zone lightingCargo management system
Roof railsPull-out cup holders
Aluminium load box tie-down railsLeather upholstery with orange stitching
Heated front seatsEight-way power-adjustable passenger seats
A Platinum model grade was added to the top of the regular Ranger line-up in May 2023. Available only as a dual-cab pick-up with the 3.0-litre V6 engine, its additional equipment includes:

In addition to Wildtrak
20-inch alloy wheelsQuilted leather-accented upholstery
12.4-inch digital instrument clusterPremium carpet floor mats
10-speaker Bang and Olufsen audio system10-way power-adjustable front seats with driver's seat memory function
Flexible rack systemMatrix LED headlights
Heated and ventilated front seatsFull LED tail-lamps
Heated steering wheelOverhead auxiliary switch bank
Chrome exterior trimDamped gas-strut tailgate
Black-painted roof (body coloured available as no-cost option)Interior accent stitching
Platinum badging on the bonnet, front doors and tailgate
Sitting at the very top of the line-up is the performance-focused Ford Ranger Raptor. 💪

It’s the only Ranger to use a powerful 3.0-litre V6 twin-turbo petrol engine and brings a number of other performance upgrades, including:

In addition to Wildtrak
17-inch alloy wheels with T285/70 R17 BF Goodrich K02 High Performance All Terrain tyres (beadlock capable wheels optional)Matrix LED headlights
12.4-inch full-digital instrument clusterFull LED tail-lights
Active exhaust2.3mm-thick front bash plate
Fox racing 2.5-inch live valve suspension and Watts Link coil suspensionRaptor dual tow hooks
Electronic locking front differentialSpray-in bed-liner
Full-time 4x4Paddle shifters
Unique ‘F-O-R-D’ block letter grilleSeven drive modes (normal, sport, slippery, mud/ruts, sand, Baja, rock crawl)
Additional options

2024.5 Ford Ranger options
Commercial canopy$4700
Dual lift canopy$4700
Lift and slide canopy$4500
Power roller shutter – Raptor$3800
Manual roller shutter$3000
Flexible Rack System – Sport/Wildtrak$2800
Premium Pack – Wildtrak$2000

How safe is the Ford Ranger?

The Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) rated the current-generation Ford Ranger at five stars for safety, its maximum, in September 2022.

That rating applies to all model grades and body styes, except for the Ranger Raptor which has not been crash tested.

In crash testing, the Ranger scored well for protection of adult occupants in frontal offset, side impact and far-side impact tests, although a result of ‘marginal’ was assigned for protection in the full width frontal crash test and for the chest of the driver in the oblique pole test.

Likewise, maximum scores were awarded recognising the Good levels of protection offered to child occupants in the frontal offset and side impact crashes. All body styles with rear seats feature two ISOFIX anchorage points in the outboard seats.

Every Ranger carries a high level of standard safety gear including dual frontal, side chest-protecting and side head-protecting curtain airbags, along with a driver and passenger knee airbag. A front centre airbag is also standard, which protects front seat occupants in side impact crashes and also prevents front occupants from clashing heads.

Features such as pre-collision assist, post-impact braking, blind-spot monitoring with trailer tow function and cross-traffic alert, reverse brake assist and evasive steer assist are all available.

Adaptive cruise control is standard across the range and from XLT upwards there's intelligent adaptive cruise that features lane centreing, traffic sign recognition and a ‘Stop & Go’ function that will allow the vehicle to come to a complete halt in traffic and then automatically resume its cruise setting. There's also Active Park Assist 2.0, which will help with parallel parking.

2024.5 Ford Ranger active safety features
Autonomous emergency braking (vehicle, pedestrian, cyclist, junction)Adaptive cruise control
Lane-keep assistPost-collision braking
Lane departure warningReverse autonomous emergency braking*
Evasive steer assistBlind-spot alert*
Traffic sign recognitionRear cross-traffic alert*
* Pick-up models only

How comfortable and practical is the Ford Ranger?

The Ford Ranger has one of the most comfortable cabins of any mid-size ute.

The current generation model (released in 2022) is larger inside than models that have gone before it and Ford has also used the available space more smartly. The seatbacks, for example, are slimmer to allow more knee room for rear passengers and the door cards have a thinner design which helps to make the cabin feel wider.

The mix of materials is also impressively high for a mid-size ute. Entry level XL and XLS models have a strong workhorse focus but mid-spec XLT models and above feel far more premium thanks to a greater use of soft-touch surfaces and an increased use of more expensive feeling materials.

The cabin design also feels far more modern than most offerings in this segment. The dashboard is dominated by large 10.1-inch portrait style touchscreen that offers easy smartphone integration and every Ranger also features a digital instrument pack ahead of the driver.

The interior feels tightly screwed together and there’s a good amount of storage courtesy of twin glove boxes, generous door bins, a large centre console and additional storage cubbies beneath the seat base of the second row in dual-cab pick-up versions.

Both front and rear seats offer decent headroom, with knee room and shoulder space being increased in the rear compared with older Ranger models. Rear passengers also get air conditioning vents for the first time which will make longer family trips far more comfortable for the kids. Despite the Ranger’s additional rear room, however, some rivals do have more space in the back seat for adults.

All-round visibility is good which helps to make Ranger easy to manoeuvre in traffic despite its relatively large size, especially in double cab pick-up guise, and the driving position is also excellent thanks to a steering wheel that can be adjustable for reach and rake.

How big is the tray/tub?

Ford increased the size of the Ranger’s tray with the introduction of this new generation model in 2022.

A European pallet that is 1200mm wide can now fit between the rear wheel arches meaning it is one of the best dual-cab utes on sale for lugging stuff about.

2023 Ford Ranger tray dimensions
Length (at floor)1547mm on dual cab pick-ups, 1845mm on super cabs
Width (between wheelarches)1224mm
Width (rear opening)1584mm
Height (at centreline of axle)529mm
The tray itself is also well equipped with most double-cab versions featuring six tie-down points, which is more than average for this segment. Additional side steps for easier access to the tray also feature, as do clamping pockets and a ruler with 10mm increments along the tailgate.

A 240V power socket and LED lighting to illuminate the tray are also available on most versions and Wildtrak variants are fitted with aluminium rails inside the tray on which additional tie-down cleats can slide.

A Flexible Rack System that was introduced with the Platinum variant in 2023 is available as a cost option for Sport and Wildtrak models. The system replaces the standard sports bar and load box access points for the Sport, or sailplane and box rails for the Wildtrak.

I like driving, will I enjoy this ute?

Yes. The Ford Ranger has excellent driving dynamics for a mid-size ute.

Typically, mid-size utes can feel a little agricultural to drive given they also have to be capable off-road and are built to carry and tow heavy loads. Vague steering and ride quality that can be stiff-legged and brittle without a load in the tray are fairly common in this segment, however the Ranger is one of the most ‘car like’ utes to drive.

Its steering is direct and well-weighted, the cabin is impressively quiet and refined and its body control and ability to soak up bumps are a step above its competitors.

The calibration of its electronic stability system is also superb which helps to make the Ranger feel safe and secure, even on wet roads.

The Ranger is also impressively capable off-road. Approach, departure and breakover angles are among the best in class and campers and tradies will love that there’s plenty of room in the engine bay to fit a second battery. There’s also space for a snorkel and the standard 80-litre fuel tank aperture can accommodate an aftermarket 140-litre unit.

Ford has also tried to reduce the intimidation factor for inexperienced off-roaders by fitting a dedicated off-road display on Sport model grades and above.

This allows the driver to quickly manipulate the rear diff lock, switch off the parking sensors, activate and deactivate the hill descent control and also displays the view from a forward facing camera.

The camera is a particular boon when attempting to crest a ridge or dune, as its angle of view is so wide that while you'll merely have a windscreen full of sky, the lens can see down the other side and you can steer the vehicle accordingly.

Of the engines available, it’s the 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel and larger capacity 3.0-litre turbo diesel that are the most desirable. Both are paired to an improved 10-speed automatic gearbox and they’re also amongst the quietest and most refined engines available in this segment.

Deciding between the two engines will likely come down to your budget.

The 2.0-litre bi-turbo is available across a wider selection of Ranger variants, meaning it’s the more affordable option.

The V6 is smoother and more muscular, making it the engine to pick if you plan on towing things on a regular basis, but it’s only available on mid-spec XLT models and above meaning you’ll need to spend at least $63,000 (before on-road costs).

If it’s driver engagement and fun you’re chasing, though, the flagship Ranger Raptor is the model to buy. It’s the most expensive variant in the line-up but it’s also the fastest and most capable. And its turbocharged V6 petrol engine sounds great.

Which Ford Ranger’s engine uses the least fuel?

The 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel engine uses the least fuel, at 7.3 litres/100km on the official test (city & country combined). That fuel rating is for 4x2 models and increases to 7.6L/100km in 4x4 variants.

The single-turbo 2.0-litre diesel engine, which is only available on entry-level 4x2 XL variants, has an official fuel rating of 7.6L/100km meaning it’s pretty line-ball between the two 2.0L diesels when it comes to fuel use.

As you’d expect, the more powerful 3.0-litre V6 diesel is thirstier and it has a combined fuel rating of 8.4L/100km.

The thirstiest engine belongs to the flagship Ranger Raptor. Its 3.0-litre twin-turbo petrol engine drinks 11.5L/100km on the combined cycle.

What is the Ford Ranger’s towing capacity?

The Ford Ranger is one of the best mid-size utes currently available for towing.

No matter which engine or body style you choose, the Ranger has a braked towing capacity of 3500kg with a 350kg tow ball weight limit. The one exception to that is the performance-focused Ranger Raptor which has a lower braked towing capacity of 2500kg due to its independent rear suspension set-up.

Payloads vary across the model range. The V6 Sport, for example, has the lowest payload of the Ranger double-cab pick-up line-up at 934kg, while the 4x4 XL has the highest at 1023kg.

Ford has looked to take much of the hassle and arcane knowledge out of hitching a trailer or caravan to the back of a Ranger.

The infotainment system features an easy-to-understand checklist to run through, and there's also an integrated trailer brake controller fitted as standard to the Wildtrak and optional with other models.

This can power a trailer's electric brakes using a proportional output corresponding to the Ranger's braking pressure.

What's more, the centre screen also features a trailer coverage system. The dimensions and names of up to 10 different trailer types can be entered into the system, and the blind-spot monitoring will then adjust to account for the combined dimensions of vehicle and trailer.

Pro Trailer Back-Up Assist is standard on Ranger Wildtrak, Platinum and Raptor models, as of a 2024 update.

How long is the warranty and what are the Ford Ranger’s servicing costs?

The Ford Ranger comes with a five-year / unlimited-km warranty, which is now the industry standard.

Service intervals are every 12 months or 15,000km – whichever is sooner – and Ford’s capped price servicing scheme means that the most you’ll pay for each of the first four visits to the dealer is $329.

Which version of the Ford Ranger does 4X4 Australia recommend?

We reckon the XLT V6 is the sweet spot in the Ranger model range.

It feels far more premium and feature packed than the lower spec XL and XLS model grades and it’s also powered by the more powerful V6 engine.

What are the Ford Ranger’s key rivals?

