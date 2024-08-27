Ford Ranger 2024 Review & Buyer's Guide

8.5 /10 Score Score breakdown 8.5 Safety, value and features 8.5 Comfort and space 9.0 Engine and gearbox 8.5 Ride and handling 8.5 Technology Things we like The benchmark dual-cab for driving dynamics and cabin refinement

Strong V6 engine and much-improved 2.0L 4cyl turbo

Bigger tray now carries a Euro pallet

Clever towing and off-road assist systems Not so much More expensive than rivals

No manual versions

Rear seat a touch tight on space for adults

Single Cab models only have room for two passengers, while Super Cab versions add two extra rear ‘jump seats’ accessed through shorter, rear-hinged back doors and can seat four. Double Cab models have larger, more conventional rear doors and can seat five. 26 Driving configuration The Ranger is available either as a 4x2 which powers the rear wheels only or with a 4x4 four-wheel drive system that offers greater traction and off-road capability. Buyers have the choice of seven model grades: XL, XLS, XLT, Sport, Wildtrak, Platinum and Raptor. A Black Edition model based on the XL double-cab 4x4 ute debuted in Q3 of 2024, while a number of limited edition variants - Wildtrak X and Tremor - have been released. Engines Four engines are available across the vast Ford Ranger model range. These include a single-turbo 2.0-litre diesel, a bi-turbo 2.0-litre diesel, a 3.0-litre V6 turbo diesel and a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol. The V6 petrol engine is only offered in the performance-focused Ranger Raptor.

What features are standard in every Ford Ranger? The features listed below are standard in the entry-level XL model and will appear in higher-grade models, unless replaced with more premium equivalent features. An update in 2024 saw the entry-level XL equipped with heavy-duty suspension, which added thicker rear springs and new front and rear dampers tuned for heavier loads. 2024.5 Ford Ranger XL features 16-inch steel wheels with full-size spare Steel underbody protection including transfer case 10.1-inch Sync 4 infotainment system Halogen headlights and daytime running lamps Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto LED tail-lights (pick-up), halogen tail-lights (cab-chassis) 8-inch digital instrument cluster Tailgate with lift assist (pick-up only) FordPass Connect with embedded modem Remote start (via FordPass application) Vinyl floor covering Cloth upholstery Locking rear differential (standard on 4x4, optional for 4x2) Eight-way manual driver seat and four-way manual front passenger seat Front disc brakes, rear drum brakes Power rear windows (dual-cab only) Trailer tow body wiring (tow bar optional) Single-zone climate control What key features do I get if I spend more? As part of the 2024 midlife refresh, the mid-spec XLS dropped all 4x2 variants and is is now only available in 4x4. In addition, equipment from the previously optional Tech and Towing packages is now standard. This includes a tow bar, keyless entry and push-button start, dual-zone climate control with rear seat air vents, connected satellite navigation, and DAB+ digital radio. Moving up to the XLS model grade also brings the following equipment: In addition to XL Tow bar and tongue 16-inch alloy wheels with full-size steel spare Trailer light check Four drive modes (normal, eco, slippery, tow/haul) Integrated trailer brake controller and extended blind-spot monitoring Black side steps Body-coloured door handles Halogen front fog lamps Keyless entry and push-button start Black front grille with silver accents Dual-zone climate control with rear seat air vents Powered tailgate lock Built-in connected satellite navigation Carpet flooring DAB+ digital radio Driver floor mat Voice-activated controls Six-speaker audio system Paying more again for a Ranger XLT brings a cabin that feels more premium, and the option of a more powerful V6 diesel. You also gain the following additional features: In addition to XLS 17-inch alloy wheels with full-size steel spare 4x2 locking rear axle LED headlights and daytime running lamps Black sports bar (pick-up only) Electronic gear shifter (V6 only) Tub illumination (pick-up only) Electronic parking brake Bed-liner and 12-volt socket Rear disc brakes Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear shifter Body-coloured side mirrors Auto-dimming rear-view mirror The Sport model grade is the next rung on the ladder and is available as a 4x4 dual cab pick-up only. In addition to XLT 18-inch alloy wheels and spare Skid plate Six rotary select drive modes (normal, eco, slippery, tow/haul, sand, mud/ruts) Two front floor mats Dark accent grille Wireless phone charger LED front fog lamps Off-road screen Dark exterior accents Leather upholstery Two front-mounted tow hooks Eight-way power driver's seat and eight-way manual passenger seat with 'Sport' embossing Nearing the top of the model range is the Wildtrak. It builds on the Sport's long list of standard features by adding: In addition to Sport 18-inch alloy wheels with Goodyear Wrangler all-terrain tyres Wildtrak moulded sports bar 12-inch infotainment system Power roller shutter Unique Wildtrak grille design Ambient lighting Exterior mirror with puddle lamps and zone lighting Cargo management system Roof rails Pull-out cup holders Aluminium load box tie-down rails Leather upholstery with orange stitching Heated front seats Eight-way power-adjustable passenger seats A Platinum model grade was added to the top of the regular Ranger line-up in May 2023. Available only as a dual-cab pick-up with the 3.0-litre V6 engine, its additional equipment includes: In addition to Wildtrak 20-inch alloy wheels Quilted leather-accented upholstery 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster Premium carpet floor mats 10-speaker Bang and Olufsen audio system 10-way power-adjustable front seats with driver's seat memory function Flexible rack system Matrix LED headlights Heated and ventilated front seats Full LED tail-lamps Heated steering wheel Overhead auxiliary switch bank Chrome exterior trim Damped gas-strut tailgate Black-painted roof (body coloured available as no-cost option) Interior accent stitching Platinum badging on the bonnet, front doors and tailgate Sitting at the very top of the line-up is the performance-focused Ford Ranger Raptor. It's the only Ranger to use a powerful 3.0-litre V6 twin-turbo petrol engine and brings a number of other performance upgrades, including: In addition to Wildtrak 17-inch alloy wheels with T285/70 R17 BF Goodrich K02 High Performance All Terrain tyres (beadlock capable wheels optional) Matrix LED headlights 12.4-inch full-digital instrument cluster Full LED tail-lights Active exhaust 2.3mm-thick front bash plate Fox racing 2.5-inch live valve suspension and Watts Link coil suspension Raptor dual tow hooks Electronic locking front differential Spray-in bed-liner Full-time 4x4 Paddle shifters Unique 'F-O-R-D' block letter grille Seven drive modes (normal, sport, slippery, mud/ruts, sand, Baja, rock crawl) Additional options 2024.5 Ford Ranger options Commercial canopy $4700 Dual lift canopy $4700 Lift and slide canopy $4500 Power roller shutter – Raptor $3800 Manual roller shutter $3000 Flexible Rack System – Sport/Wildtrak $2800 Premium Pack – Wildtrak $2000 How safe is the Ford Ranger? The Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) rated the current-generation Ford Ranger at five stars for safety, its maximum, in September 2022. 26 That rating applies to all model grades and body styes, except for the Ranger Raptor which has not been crash tested.

In crash testing, the Ranger scored well for protection of adult occupants in frontal offset, side impact and far-side impact tests, although a result of ‘marginal’ was assigned for protection in the full width frontal crash test and for the chest of the driver in the oblique pole test. Likewise, maximum scores were awarded recognising the Good levels of protection offered to child occupants in the frontal offset and side impact crashes. All body styles with rear seats feature two ISOFIX anchorage points in the outboard seats. 26 Every Ranger carries a high level of standard safety gear including dual frontal, side chest-protecting and side head-protecting curtain airbags, along with a driver and passenger knee airbag. A front centre airbag is also standard, which protects front seat occupants in side impact crashes and also prevents front occupants from clashing heads.

Features such as pre-collision assist, post-impact braking, blind-spot monitoring with trailer tow function and cross-traffic alert, reverse brake assist and evasive steer assist are all available. Adaptive cruise control is standard across the range and from XLT upwards there's intelligent adaptive cruise that features lane centreing, traffic sign recognition and a ‘Stop & Go’ function that will allow the vehicle to come to a complete halt in traffic and then automatically resume its cruise setting. There's also Active Park Assist 2.0, which will help with parallel parking. 2024.5 Ford Ranger active safety features Autonomous emergency braking (vehicle, pedestrian, cyclist, junction) Adaptive cruise control Lane-keep assist Post-collision braking Lane departure warning Reverse autonomous emergency braking* Evasive steer assist Blind-spot alert* Traffic sign recognition Rear cross-traffic alert* * Pick-up models only 🔼 Back to top MORE ANCAP and vehicle safety stories 26 How comfortable and practical is the Ford Ranger? The Ford Ranger has one of the most comfortable cabins of any mid-size ute. The current generation model (released in 2022) is larger inside than models that have gone before it and Ford has also used the available space more smartly. The seatbacks, for example, are slimmer to allow more knee room for rear passengers and the door cards have a thinner design which helps to make the cabin feel wider.

The mix of materials is also impressively high for a mid-size ute. Entry level XL and XLS models have a strong workhorse focus but mid-spec XLT models and above feel far more premium thanks to a greater use of soft-touch surfaces and an increased use of more expensive feeling materials. The cabin design also feels far more modern than most offerings in this segment. The dashboard is dominated by large 10.1-inch portrait style touchscreen that offers easy smartphone integration and every Ranger also features a digital instrument pack ahead of the driver. 26 The interior feels tightly screwed together and there’s a good amount of storage courtesy of twin glove boxes, generous door bins, a large centre console and additional storage cubbies beneath the seat base of the second row in dual-cab pick-up versions.

Both front and rear seats offer decent headroom, with knee room and shoulder space being increased in the rear compared with older Ranger models. Rear passengers also get air conditioning vents for the first time which will make longer family trips far more comfortable for the kids. Despite the Ranger's additional rear room, however, some rivals do have more space in the back seat for adults. All-round visibility is good which helps to make Ranger easy to manoeuvre in traffic despite its relatively large size, especially in double cab pick-up guise, and the driving position is also excellent thanks to a steering wheel that can be adjustable for reach and rake. How big is the tray/tub?

A 240V power socket and LED lighting to illuminate the tray are also available on most versions and Wildtrak variants are fitted with aluminium rails inside the tray on which additional tie-down cleats can slide. A Flexible Rack System that was introduced with the Platinum variant in 2023 is available as a cost option for Sport and Wildtrak models. The system replaces the standard sports bar and load box access points for the Sport, or sailplane and box rails for the Wildtrak. I like driving, will I enjoy this ute?

The Ranger is also impressively capable off-road. Approach, departure and breakover angles are among the best in class and campers and tradies will love that there’s plenty of room in the engine bay to fit a second battery. There’s also space for a snorkel and the standard 80-litre fuel tank aperture can accommodate an aftermarket 140-litre unit. 26 Ford has also tried to reduce the intimidation factor for inexperienced off-roaders by fitting a dedicated off-road display on Sport model grades and above. This allows the driver to quickly manipulate the rear diff lock, switch off the parking sensors, activate and deactivate the hill descent control and also displays the view from a forward facing camera. The camera is a particular boon when attempting to crest a ridge or dune, as its angle of view is so wide that while you'll merely have a windscreen full of sky, the lens can see down the other side and you can steer the vehicle accordingly.

Of the engines available, it's the 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel and larger capacity 3.0-litre turbo diesel that are the most desirable. Both are paired to an improved 10-speed automatic gearbox and they're also amongst the quietest and most refined engines available in this segment. Deciding between the two engines will likely come down to your budget. The 2.0-litre bi-turbo is available across a wider selection of Ranger variants, meaning it's the more affordable option. The V6 is smoother and more muscular, making it the engine to pick if you plan on towing things on a regular basis, but it's only available on mid-spec XLT models and above meaning you'll need to spend at least $63,000 (before on-road costs). If it's driver engagement and fun you're chasing, though, the flagship Ranger Raptor is the model to buy. It's the most expensive variant in the line-up but it's also the fastest and most capable. And its turbocharged V6 petrol engine sounds great. Which Ford Ranger's engine uses the least fuel?

The thirstiest engine belongs to the flagship Ranger Raptor. Its 3.0-litre twin-turbo petrol engine drinks 11.5L/100km on the combined cycle. What is the Ford Ranger's towing capacity?

Payloads vary across the model range. The V6 Sport, for example, has the lowest payload of the Ranger double-cab pick-up line-up at 934kg, while the 4x4 XL has the highest at 1023kg. Ford has looked to take much of the hassle and arcane knowledge out of hitching a trailer or caravan to the back of a Ranger. The infotainment system features an easy-to-understand checklist to run through, and there's also an integrated trailer brake controller fitted as standard to the Wildtrak and optional with other models. This can power a trailer's electric brakes using a proportional output corresponding to the Ranger's braking pressure.

Payloads vary across the model range. The V6 Sport, for example, has the lowest payload of the Ranger double-cab pick-up line-up at 934kg, while the 4x4 XL has the highest at 1023kg. 26 Ford has looked to take much of the hassle and arcane knowledge out of hitching a trailer or caravan to the back of a Ranger. The infotainment system features an easy-to-understand checklist to run through, and there's also an integrated trailer brake controller fitted as standard to the Wildtrak and optional with other models. This can power a trailer's electric brakes using a proportional output corresponding to the Ranger's braking pressure.

What's more, the centre screen also features a trailer coverage system. The dimensions and names of up to 10 different trailer types can be entered into the system, and the blind-spot monitoring will then adjust to account for the combined dimensions of vehicle and trailer. Pro Trailer Back-Up Assist is standard on Ranger Wildtrak, Platinum and Raptor models, as of a 2024 update. How long is the warranty and what are the Ford Ranger's servicing costs?

🔼 Back to top 26 How long is the warranty and what are the Ford Ranger’s servicing costs? The Ford Ranger comes with a five-year / unlimited-km warranty, which is now the industry standard. Service intervals are every 12 months or 15,000km – whichever is sooner – and Ford’s capped price servicing scheme means that the most you’ll pay for each of the first four visits to the dealer is $329.