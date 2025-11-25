While most of us our interested in the practicality, fuel economy and longevity of cars, the quest to produce cars that can push the boundaries of speed goes on apace. When the former world’s fastest car, the Ferrari F40 hit a top speed of 322km/h (200mph) in 1987, many thought that thanks to aerodynamics, cars couldn’t go much faster… but of course, they did.

The Bugatti Veyron hit a major new milestone when it hit 407km/h in 2005 but unbelievably, cars just continue to get faster at the top end. Here are the five current fastest cars in the world:

1. Yangwang U9 Xtreme: 496.2km/h

3

BYD’s premium arm shocked us earlier this year, setting the record for the world’s fastest car at a massive 496.22km/h (or 308 mph) with the U9 Xtreme electric hypercar at the ATP test track in Germany. Four electric motors, each capable of spinning at 30,000rpm, produce an eye-watering 2176kW (2,959hp).

In addition to its speed run, the U9 Xtreme also holds the record for the fastest fully electric production car to lap the Nürburgring race track in Germany, with a time of 6:59.157. It reportedly hits 100km/h in under 2.0 seconds, all while costing around A$400,000 in China – a bargain compared to some cars on this list.

2. Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+: 490.4km/h

2

Based on the regular Bugatti Chiron, the Super Sport 300+ was an even faster and more focused version of the Chiron, which was already one of the world’s fastest cars. It made 75kW more power than the ‘regular’ Chiron at and was launched by Le Mans winner and Bugatti test driver Andy Wallace with a casual 490.4km/h in Germany back in 2019.

Power comes from a quad-turbocharged 8.0-litre W16 engine making 1160kW of power, enabling it to sprint from 0-200km/h in just 5.8sec and 0-300km/h in a scarcely believable 12.1sec. Only 30 units of the Super Sport 300+ were produced and priced at around €3.5 million (A$6.3 million).

3. SSC Tuatara: 455.3km/h

3

In case you’ve not heard of it, the SSC Tuatara is an American hypercar made by SSC North American (formerly Shelby SuperCars). Power is sent to the rear wheels from a 5.9-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that makes a huge 1304kW of power, yet only weighs around 1250kg.

SSC claims that it hit a top speed of 331.15mph (532.9km/h) and was the world’s fastest car, but that was disputed. The Tuatara then made another attempt in 2021, hitting an average speed of 282.9mph (455.4km/h) over two runs. Pricing for the Tuatara starts at US$2 million, and only 100 units are planned to be built.

4. Bugatti W16 Mistral: 453.8km/h

3

The Bugatti Mistral is officially the world’s fastest convertible, achieving a top speed world record of 453.8km/h in 2024. It marked the final use of the French brand’s famed W16 engine, which first went into production with the Veyron, and was replaced with the hybridised V16 in the Tourbillon.

Just 99 units of the Mistral were made, and all were already sold out before it was revealed. Pricing for the Mistral started at a cool €5 million (almost A$9 million).

5. Hennessey Venom F5: 437.1km/h

3

Featuring a twin-turbocharged 6.6-litre V8 that makes a huge 1355kW of power and gearbox-shredding 1617Nm of torque, the Venom F5 sprints from 0-400km/h in just 15.5sec, which is half the time of the Bugatti Chiron.

Weighing less than 1360kg (tare), Hennessey also promises a top speed of 550km/h, although 437.1km/h is as fast as it has gone so far. Pricing starts at around US$2.1 million (A$3.3million ) for the base coupe and hits around $3 million for the roadster.