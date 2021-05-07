Blown, injected big-block 1971 Holden HT Monaro streeter - PROHT

EARLY Holden Monaros fetch big bucks these days, so one that’s been modified to the extent of Peter Schimanski’s incredibly tough, pro street-style HT will surely have purists sobbing into their cups of Earl Grey. But the New Zealander has built the car of his dreams, so it’s fair to say his care factor is zero.

First published in the March 2021 issue of Street Machine

Packing a brutish, blown 1200hp big-block Chev up front, this Monaro has been built for the street, despite its show-quality finish. The stunning creation is the work of Kendal and Rachel Smith from Kruzin Kustoms Rod & Kustom Shop in Palmerston North.

11

“There was talk of taking the door handles off,” Peter says. “I didn’t like that idea; you still need to be able to open and close the door without hidden poppers and finger marks everywhere. The handles just work”

Things kicked off back in 2008 when Peter and wife Delilah took a trip down to Invercargill, returning with an HT Monaro complete with Orchid paint and a tunnel-rammed 350ci Chev. It was an emotional purchase for Peter, with the HT replacing the ’69 Bathurst Monaro that he’d regretfully let go around 30 years prior.

For six months, the pair cruised the tidy coupe while reliving their youth, before Peter handed over the keys to Kruzin Kustoms. “It was going to be a pull-down to fix rust, add fatter tyres and then have fun,” he recalls. “Ten years later, it finally came out of the shop!”

11

The timeframe blow-out was due in part to the Schimanskis’ variable income from dairy farming, which saw the Monaro shelved for months on end at times, but also because of the inevitable project creep as Peter and Kendal implemented new ideas with increasing escalation. Yet the overriding vision for the build remained throughout: Peter wanted a street-legal ride with a ton of power and finished differently to any other Monaro around. A weighty undertaking, but Kruzin Kustoms got it done. “Peter turned up with a running and driving Monaro. Now the only original part is the shell; everything else has been replaced or modified,” Kendal says.

11

The contemporary styling is further refined by the black Billet Specialties Street Lites all shod in slick Mickey Ts and backed by polished Wilwood calipers with drilled and slotted rotors

The underside of the car incorporates a host of improvements, including Heidts Superide II independent front suspension, Heidts coil-overs throughout, a McDonald Brothers triangulated four-link in the rear, massive tubs and the addition of a full chassis.

That front clip is now one piece, with both the firewall and inner tubs smoothed. While not easy to spot, the floor is raised 100mm, channelling the body to lower the ride height while retaining suspension travel and enough of a gap to allow for exhaust-to-blacktop clearance.

11

Yes, this metal mountain is street-legal in New Zealand – and without a bonnet scoop. “We just need to follow the line-of-sight rule and have the blower belt covered,” Kendal says. “This is like driving a later-model car; there’s no rattles or bumps”

Externally, the body has been simplified by removing all badging and locks, blackening the remaining chrome trim and rolling the sill panels for a seamless line.

Yet PROHT’s crowning glory is the mountain of metal soaring through the bonnet. The spectacular set-up has an unusual back- story. “We got a wee bit distracted and bought a fibreglass 1934 Ford five-window coupe,” Peter says. “It needed some paint and was minus an engine, so the ’34 took the nitrous-fed 434ci small-block Chev that was planned for the Monaro.”

11

Roll bars in the engine bay add strength while also offering a point of difference from standard Monaro bays. Kruzin Kustoms created symmetry and minimalism here by moving a bunch of items to tidy the customised firewall area. Remember, this is a fully functioning streeter

Now Peter needed a decent substitute for the HT. “I figured there was no point in putting another little motor in it – everyone has one of them!” he laughs. Given that Peter pilots both a seven-second Fiat Topolino and the ex-Ted Brine #134 1934 Ford nitro altered from the USA, it’s no surprise that he chose an outrageous replacement.

The monster 8/71-blown and injected 540ci Dart big-block Chev comes from Dean Cadman’s eight-second Willys drag car. “The car went from a 600hp small-block to a 1200hp big-block,” Peter says.

11

Thanks to the It Got Out Of Hand fairy, a full chassis became a necessary requirement for the 1200hp that is now cranking out at the treads

Behind is a Tremec TKO five-speed stick-shift feeding down to a nine-inch with Strange centre, LSD, 3.5s and 31-spline axles to get the tonnage of horsepower to the blacktop.

Maintaining the ‘something different’ vibe is the understated hue of PPG High White flowing over the coupe body, punctuated with PPG black bumpers and grille. The rear is devoid of the standard Monaro fodder and also finished with black accents. The interior is similarly fresh yet restrained. “I went to Chris Pocock from Classic & Custom Motor Trimmers and asked for his ideas. I wanted something with a point of difference and to not copy others,” Peter says.

11

The uncomplicated boot incorporates an electric boot opener and houses a Kruzin Kustoms-made 80L fuel tank. “But it’s not big enough,” laughs Peter. “I can’t drive past a petrol station”

Chris cut down the coupe front seats and binned the rear pew before covering the majority of surfaces in black hide finished with metal trim. It’s a sympathetic adaptation of the factory stylings while encompassing modern touches and necessities like a collapsible steering column and updated Classic Instruments gauges.

And let’s not forget that massive rollcage. “The Monaro needed a Funny Car-style of ’cage, so we just rolled with it,” Kendal explains of what was more of a design choice than a drag requirement. “The cars talk to you and tell you what they want.”

11

“I always wanted pro street style, and then we figured that if we’re going this far, just add bigger tubs and a full rollcage,” Peter says. “The ’cage was built by Terry Paterson, who is a tech inspector for drag racing”

“We went further with the Monaro than I first planned, but it came out good,” Peter says. “Going through a business like Kruzin Kustoms was great. And they work with a certifier, which makes the registration process so much easier.”

So, with all of the drag clobber, will Peter race PROHT? “Probably one day. Though there’s no real point – I have other dedicated race cars. It’s probably too nice to race.”

11

For now, Peter and Delilah want to share PROHT with the masses. “With the build finally done, we plan to show the car off, and drive it on the street,” Peter says. “The wait has definitely been worth it.”

11

Classic Instruments gauges are among the few offerings in the custom hand-formed dash. “There’s no radio, no air conditioning – you don’t need that!” Peter says

PETER SCHIMANSKI

1971 HOLDEN HT MONARO

Paint: PPG High White

ENGINE

Brand: 540ci Dart big-block Chev

Induction: 8/71 Littlefield supercharger

EFI: Hilborn and Joe Blo

ECU: Link

Heads: Pro-Filer

Camshaft: Franklin

Conrods: Eagle

Pistons: JE

Crank: Callies

Oil pump: Melling

Fuel system: PULP; custom tank, Barry Grant fuel pump

Cooling: Twin 12in fans, four-core Aussie Desert Cooler radiator

Exhaust: Custom 2in headers, 2½in dual system, Flowmaster mufflers

Ignition: MSD and crank trigger

DRIVELINE

Gearbox: Tremec TKO five-speed manual

Clutch: McLeod

Tailshaft: Custom

Diff: 9in, Strange centre, LSD, 3:50:1 gears, 31-spline axles

SUSPENSION & BRAKES

Front: Heidts Superide II IFS, Heidts coil-overs

Rear: Heidts adjustable coil-overs, McDonald Brothers triangulated four-bar

Steering: Heidts power steering rack, Flaming River column

Brakes: Wilwood discs & calipers (f & r)

Master cylinder: Wilwood

WHEELS & TYRES

Rims: Billet Specialties Street Lite; 17x5.5 (f), 15x12 (r)

Rubber: Mickey Thompson Sportsman S/R; 26/6 (f), 29/15 (r)

THANKS

Kendal and Rachel Smith at Kruzin Kustoms; Bert at Mike Murphy Auto Electrical for the wiring; Andy Smith at Smith Autos for

the certification; Chris Pocock and all others who have worked on the car; most importantly, my wife Delilah for allowing me

to build it