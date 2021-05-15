Holden VL Commodore - VILLIN

FINISHING third outright at Drag Challenge Weekend is no mean feat, but to do it at your first tilt at an organised drag racing event is amazing. Yet this is what Trent Brimble managed with his wicked-fast VL Commodore.

Trent’s previous VL, a 900hp RB30-powered Calais, wasn’t tech-inspected, so one nine-second pass at Willowbank was enough to get him touched by the ban stick. This sparked the build of the new, LS-powered VILLIN.

“It has Santhuff struts and heaps of bar work under the back end, so when we looked at that, it made sense to go a bit heavier with the set-up,” says Trent. “I was originally going to run an alloy block and GT50 turbo and not send it as hard” Photos: Steve Kelly & SM Archives

“I got a 9.40 out of my Calais, and then I sold it to a mate and he went 8.99,” Trent says. “I actually bought this VL from Sydney, as it was a mate’s car that he’d sold, but the bloke left it sitting in the shed so we brought it back and cleaned it up. It already had the big diff and ’cage.”

Trent’s eyes are on a solid prize for 275 radial-shod sedans: “I want a seven-second street car; that’s the goal.”

To help achieve this, the factory Turbo VL no longer runs with six-in-a-row, with Trent instead opting for a 403ci iron-block LS that has been built by good mate Jamie Swift, who owns the NOGILT turbo VH Commodore as well as Swifty’s Race Engines. The LQ9 rocks a Callies DragonSlayer crank, Oliver rods and JE Ultra pistons, while L98 rectangle-port heads were given a CNC port job by Higgins.

“My mate Jamie Swift’s car was the inspiration for going LS,” Trent says. “I never intended for it to have the 7sec goal, but then I did the nine in the Calais and got a taste for it. This car had gone 8.40 with a six-cylinder, but Jamie’s car inspired me to go heavier, so we went iron block and GTX55”

Topped by a Plazmaman intake and breathing through a GTX55 turbo, the E85-swilling package is controlled by a Holley Dominator ECU, and also runs Johnson tie-bar lifters and a custom-ground hydraulic-roller from Lil John’s Motorsports in the USA.

“My good mate Swifty put the motor together for me, and I bought exactly what he told me to get, because I trust him,” laughs Trent. “I bought the car and was collecting parts for a while, but I didn’t start building the VL until I had sold the Calais. Once I moved that on, it took about a year to finish.”

A TCE converter and Elite Automatics-built Powerglide live behind the stout LQ9, with the heavy-duty nine-inch out back filled with ripe fruit like 35-spline axles and 3.5:1 gears. They have quite the job to do given the prodigious snot VILLIN makes.

“The difference between driving a VL with an RB and the LS is chalk and cheese,” Trent says. “People told me I’d have lag with the GTX55 turbo, but the CO2 takes all the lag out of it. I’m used to an RB30 with a GT42 turbo!”

The Next Up Performance & Dyno-tuned monster has run 1130hp at the hubs on E85, though Trent admits this was only on 20psi; the factory cast block could theoretically handle up to 30psi.

The car was freshly finished for Drag Challenge Weekend 2020, and Trent completed Day One with an 8.63@161mph on a brand-spankers combo. He wrapped up the weekend with a PB of 8.41@159mph, laid down in the heat of Day Three at Willowbank.

On the slippery surface of an oven-hot Warwick, the VL even went 5.56@130mph over the eighth, so the first-gen Commodore has serious pace. “I was super-nervous about Warwick, as people had told me it was a scary track, but it was great,” Trent says.

“I definitely want to do Kenda and some events in it,” he continues. “I only ever sent the Calais once, did the licensing passes for this car, and then did Drag Challenge Weekend! That’s why my mile-per-hour was down, because I was still figuring out how it all worked. It’s got mountains left in it.”

1987 HOLDEN VL COMMODORE

Class: Haltech Radial Blown

SPECS

Engine: 403ci LQ9

Turbo: Garrett GTX55

Transmission: Manualised Powerglide

Converter: TCE

Diff: 9in, 3.5:1 gears

Power: 1130rwhp

Previous PB: N/A

Best DCW 2020 Pass: 8.41@159mph