Randy Neos's Holden VK Calais

19 Oct 2020 Features

Randy Neos has owned his Holden VK Calais for 29 years

“I’VE had my Calais since 1991 when I was only 19. It runs a Holden 383 with a six-stage dry sump, COME alloy heads and VN Group A manifold, backed by a Turbo 400 with a 3000rpm stall converter, and a 3.55:1-geared nine-inch.

This article was first published in the August 2020 issue of Street Machine

Holden VK Calais rear angle

I used it as my daily driver for many years, but two years ago I decided to take the old girl off the road and do a total restoration, as she was beginning to get a little tired. I stripped it back to bare metal in my shed and metal-finished each panel, including under the car. I’m a sheet-metal worker, so that made the job a little easier, but Lonsdale Paint, Panel & Restoration provided support during the preparation and did the paintjob in their booth. The paint is VF Regal Peacock with a bit of gold fleck, and it turned out much better than I expected – it looks great with the gold Simmons rims.

Holden VK Calais engine bay

My good friend Dhru completely rewired the car back to factory standard, as over the years it had become a little messy. Then it was all pieced back together in my shed every night after work and every weekend. I replaced every nut, bolt and plastic clip and added sound deadening, as this thing sounds like something that belongs on a track when it starts.

Holden VK Calais interior

I decided to keep the original interior since it was in very good condition for its age; it helps give the car more of a sleeper look. After many long nights and a massive amount of help from friends and family, I managed to complete this rebuild in just over two years.” Photos: Troy Barker

