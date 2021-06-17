Subscribe
News

Street Machine July 2021 on sale now!

The July 2021 issue of Street Machine hits shelves today, packed full of all the good stuff!

17 Jun 2021
Kian Heagney
Holden HQ Monaro
Gallery9

OUR winter-warmer July issue of Street Machine is out now, with the headline act being Peter Sharp’s stunning HQ coupe.

Street Machine Features 2021 SHQRP Monaro 194
9

This Monaro, dubbed SHQRP, has had a serious makeover to reshape and widen the original panelwork, with Down Town Kustoms employing modern techniques and all sorts of custom touches over an eight-year build to create one of the coolest coupes we’ve ever clapped eyes on.

MORE Video: Widebody HQ Monaro ‘SHQRP’ in the build
Street Machine Features Monaro Gtss 2 0721
9

That’s not the only Monaro in this issue. Brad Durtanovich’s PRO HG packs 900hp and 598 cubes of big-block Chev bad attitude, cutting a menacing shape in black-on-black paint.

Street Machine Features Ford Mustang 0721 B
9

If two-door Fords are more your flavour, Ross Pontonio’s ’67 Mustang fastback should get your juices flowing. A 368ci Windsor provides the grunt to match one of the most iconic shapes in motoring history.

Street Machine Features 440 Dart 0721
9

Max Phillips’s 500ci RB big block-powered ’74 Dart is a 10-second car that’s been a long time coming, including two trips across this great land to make it all come together.

Street Machine Features Falcon Gt 0721
9

Events coverage is hotter than ever. We’ve got all the action documented from the Geelong All Ford Day, the Retrospeed Wilby Park Sprints and the burnout fest of Northern Nats.

Street Machine Features Jeff Haggarty Expression Session
9

This issue also comes with a big announcement: the Expression Session is back! One of our most requested sections is finally returning in our 244-page, 40th-anniversary September issue.

Street Machine Features Engine 0721
9

You can get your engine nerdery on this month with an in-depth write-up on what the stock bottom end of Ford’s new 7.3-litre ‘Godzilla’ V8 can crank out with a Harrop blower, while our Mill Of The Month is a feisty 350ci Holden V8 from BG Engines.

Street Machine Features Holden Vk Commodore 0721
9

All our regulars are firing on all cylinders as well, including a 700rwhp 2017 Mustang GT heading to Drag Challenge; a 355-cube, Vortech-blown VK sleeper; your cars in our Readers’ Rockets and In The Build sections; and loads more. So make sure you go out and grab a copy!

 

How are you finding our new site design? Tell us in the comments below or send us your thoughts at feedback@whichcar.com.au.

 

Subscribe to Street Machine magazine

Subscribe to Street Machine and save up to 39%
Street Machine is the bible of Aussie modified auto culture, celebrating wild muscle cars, customs and hot rods – and the incredible humans who create them.

Subscribe

 

Kian Heagney
Journalist
Having spent his teenage years racing and wrenching on cars, Kian studied journalism at university only a few years ago before launching his career as a fresh-faced intern at Street Machine in 2018.
 

We recommend

NEWS

Tesla swapped Plymouth Satellite
News

Video: Tesla Ludicrous swap into Plymouth Satellite

The Electrollite is Kevin Erickson’s first EV project

a day ago
Jack Houlihan
Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.
© Copyright Are Media Pty Limited. All Rights Reserved.