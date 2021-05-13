New Street Machine merch – Keep On Trucking T-shirt

WE’VE just dropped some fresh new merch – a rad Keep On Trucking T-shirt, honouring 2020 Valvoline Street Machine of the Year winner Aaron Gregory and his impossibly cool ’51 Chev pick-up.

Featuring awesome artwork by Ryan Ford of Hard Metal, it’s available in a huge range of sizes from S to 5XL, so there’s bound to be one to fit you.

Aaron himself was as surprised as he was impressed when he first saw the shirts. “I’m stoked!” he grinned. “I’ve been a fan of Ryan Ford and Hard Metal for years, so to have him do the artwork is awesome. I’m super-honoured to have my car on the front and a Street Machine name on the back; it was completely unexpected, and a real cherry on top after winning the award. I didn’t know it was coming, and it’s so rad! Thanks again to Valvoline for their support of SMOTY. None of this would be possible without them!”

You can bet Aaron will be rocking the shirt at Unique Cars Rolling 30 on 4 July to turn laps at Sydney Motorsport Park.

You can get yours by visiting the Street Machine merch store