Wakefield Park development under threat

Snapshot Wakefield Park opened in 1994

Application for facility upgrades lodged last year

Councillors will vote on application next week

The proposed improvement of Wakefield Park Raceway has been thrown into doubt after it emerged the local council is planning to reject the venue's development application.

Facility owners Benalla Auto Club last year unveiled plans for a major redevelopment, lodging an application with the local council. Proposed upgrades include a new multi-storey pit facility, corporate spaces, and modernised work facilities.

An off-roading area and extra use of a camping ground also formed part of the bid.

Last week park management revealed the Goulburn Mulwaree Council’s planning department had advised councillors to vote against the request on June 22, “largely based on noise and social impact issues”.

Operations manager Dean Chapman strongly refuted the apparent noise issues in a public statement, arguing the case submitted “covers these issues fully and appropriately”.

John Boston, operator of the Wakefield Park-based Trackschool, backed the park’s stance. Blasting the council on Facebook, he said a 2020 agreement with the track’s neighbours make it “probably the most noise-policed venue in the country”.

“Wakefield Park has, I think, bent over backwards with what the neighbours want," he said.