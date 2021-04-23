Powered by WhichCar
Subscribe
Holden VL Commodore BT1Peter Violaris & Jim RaptisHolden Lx Torana Hatch 1422 JpgHolden Vk Commodore 1422 Jpg

1000hp 1988 Holden VL Commodore BT1

Huss Ayache's VL Turbo is a former police chaser reincarnated as a nine-second missile

© Copyright Are Media Pty Limited. All Rights Reserved.