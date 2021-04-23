Latest News
Mad Max prequel movie Furiosa confirmed
Street Machine May 2021 – on sale now!
Street Machine: April 2021
New street machine gear: custom exhaust + Ryobi heat gun + EFI system + more
Become a Hot Wheels Legend!
New street machine gear: Engine flush additive + thread repair tool + air compressor + more
XBOSS owner Chris Bitmead fights WA State Government over stamp duty claim
Street Machine: March 2021
Grays February Classic Auction highlights
How to get your dose of Street Machine in a post-Facebook world
LS3-powered 1969 Holden HT Monaro GTS
Dean Rickard's Holden HT Monaro is no small feat of custom building excellence
John Zappia enters Street Machine Drag Challenge
Legendary drag racer and 11 times national Doorslammer champion John Zappia will be one of the contenders at Drag Challenge in his LS-powered VP ute
Drag competitor Kylie Langley and her Holden street racers
Kylie and Paul Langley's trusty '77 HX Kingswood has been in the family since 1992 and is now a dedicated Super Street racer
Legendary wheels of the Aussie car scene
As the old saying goes, the wheels maketh the car, so here’s our survey of the quintessential rims in Aussie street machining
Terry Blanchard's LS1-powered 1977 KE30 Corolla - JOYRIDE
We caught up with Terry and his Corolla burnout car at the recent Tropical Meltdown in Queensland
Overnighted parts from Sweden – Carnage Plus EP99
We’ve got some neat new upgrades for our 1JZ Volvo direct from Sweden!
Our Valiant wagon is for sale! – Carnage Plus EP98
Our spare VE Valiant wagon shell is up for grabs
It’s a new project car! - Carnage Episode 66
The crew picks up a new project that’s ‘a little bit different’
More Supermang Problems! - Carnage Plus EP97
Scotty is faced with some hard truths about our glorious 3.8s
Almost 20 things you didn’t know about Kian - Carnage Plus EP96
We got ourselves a new work ute! – Carnage Plus EP95
Preparing the Trolvo for New Cams - Carnage Episode 65
Supermang gets a new engine! – Carnage Plus episode 93
Jonathan Danaskos's pro street 1965 Ford Mustang
Jonathan Danaskos's street-driven Mustang toughie blends classic style with a show-winning finish and 10-second timeslips
Readers' project cars in the build - part ten
Let's take a peek into a few more garages to see some of the cool and crazy stuff being tinkered with
General Motors 6.6L L8T engine
With its new 401ci iron small-block, General Motors makes 6.6 the number of the beast
Hot Wheels Legends Tour lands Down Under
Here’s how to win one of the most epic car prizes on offer
XM Falcon with turbo LS built for $8K
Ben Gatt's Lincoln Zephyr - DUMPED
Norm Longfield's Jocko streamliner
John Dennis's Ford Escort Mk1