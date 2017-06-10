Subscribe
Burnouts

JUSTEN BROWN ‘STRUGLIN’ - BURNOUT DRIVER PROFILE

One of the biggest and baddest cars in the WA burnout scene is Justen Brown's STRUGLIN Holden VF Sportwagon

10 Jun 2017
STRUGLIN Summernats burnout nw
Gallery2

THIS bloke really doesn’t need an introduction, but any story on burnouts in Australia would be incomplete without him. With some 14 seasons under his belt and countless tyres blown, Justen – or Bushy to his mates – is a crowd favourite with his immaculately prepared cars and burnouts that quite often end in a blaze of glory. Bad for points, but the punters love it. He even managed to set both ends of the car on fire at Summernats 30!

Justen started off with a Commodore ute: “I pieced together a 5.0L manual skid car and that became WONA GO. Then I tubbed it, put some big wheels on it and then I bought a motor from George Separovich and life went on from there. I went from a 355 Holden with 300hp to an SBC with 1000hp – I didn’t know what was going on!

“All my motors are the same, which makes it easier for spares, and you can rob motors out  of each car then.”

What’s more fun than having a blown methanol burnout car? Having three! Justen will quite often compete with STRUGLIN and WONA GO, but lately he’s been skidding WRECKIT, the VK he pinched off his wife.

Driver: Justen Brown
Car: STRUGLIN VF Wagon, WONA GO VG Ute
Engine: 377ci Chev small-block, 8/71 blower 

 

How are you finding our new site design? Tell us in the comments below or send us your thoughts at feedback@whichcar.com.au.

 

Subscribe to Street Machine magazine

Subscribe to Street Machine and save up to 39%
Street Machine is the bible of Aussie modified auto culture, celebrating wild muscle cars, customs and hot rods – and the incredible humans who create them.

Subscribe

 

NEWS

HQ SS sedan
News

Shannons Winter Auction highlights

We take a look at some of the cool and rare stuff hitting the block at the Shannons Winter Online Auction

3 hours ago
Kian Heagney

We recommend

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.
© Copyright Are Media Pty Limited. All Rights Reserved.