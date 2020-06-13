Wiring up relays and blowing up airbags – Carnage Plus episode 73

AUTOMOTIVE wiring can be a real head-scratcher at times. Even seemingly simple tasks like wiring in relays can prove to be challenging without the right know-how.

Scotty decided to put his Professor Proton hat on and show us all how to wire in a relay properly. It’s a simple process in theory, but knowing where everything goes and getting it right the first time isn’t always that easy.

To keeping things simple, Scotty elected to wire in a light to a switch using a relay. With that circuit successfully constructed, we decided to put it to use for more than just a little light bulb. Scotty had wanted to blow up the old airbags from the Barina for a while, so it was time to put his wiring to the test.

The results were as expected, aside from the surprisingly bad smell, which required the use of face masks for a proper clean-up.

Normal Carnage programming of blowing up engines and gearboxes rather than airbags will resume shortly, so keep your eyes peeled for new content.

