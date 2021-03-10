DAMN, it is good to be back at the track!

While racers in some other parts of the country have been enjoying some excellent racing post-lockdown, Victorians have had to travel to Portland or Mildura to get a fix. And while we love those tracks, they are a long way from Street Machine HQ, so we're stoked that Heathcote Park Raceway is firing up again.

No Excuses #3 gave us a taste of the goodness last month, but Tunnel Vision's King of the Street #6 blew our hair back last weekend. The pits and carpark were rammed and the spectator hill was as full as we've ever seen it.

The quality of cars in attendance was top notch and it was great catching up with folks we haven't seen in personn in over twelve months. We're still grinning!

You can check out all the results here. Our next trip to Heathcote will be for Tuff Mounts Holden Nationals, 27 March. Be there!

Photos: Chris Thorogood, Video: Shawn McCann