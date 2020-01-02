WhichCar
Summernats 33 day two update

By Jack Houlihan | Luke Hunter, Shaun Tanner & Ash Wilson, 04 Jan 2020 Summernats

Day Two of Street Machine Summernats 33 went off!

EXTREME temperatures and a sheen of bushfire smoke failed to deter punters from enjoying day two of Summernats 33. With a huge variety of automotive action, there was something on offer for everybody. 

 S1CKO Mustang burnout car

A packed Skid Row stayed open for most of the day, providing drivers a chance to test their powerskid mettle. A highlight was Jake Myers’ wild S1CKO Mustang, throwing up a thick curtain of two-tone smoke. 

 Holden wagon dyno

The Horsepower Heroes competition kicked off on day two, with some huge numbers flying off MPW Performance’s hub dynos. Maria Passos’ incredible sleeper-spec XR6 squeezed out 2084 horsepower, breaking the 6-cylinder record with a de-stroked Barra.  

While not competing, the Castle Hill Performance VT Commodore made a return with some new hardware, this time pulling a stonking 3200hp at the hubs. 

 Carnage Barra MX5

Carnage’s own Barra-powered MX5 also proved itself on the dyno before hitting Skid Row, which you’ll see in a future episode.   

 BEA5T burnout car

Burnout Championship qualifying provided hours of big skids, and a few wall-related love taps. 

Capping off day two was the Great Uncover, which saw 12 mind-blowing cars unleashed to the public. 

Summernats action is only heating up, so stay tuned for more updates!

