V10 Viper-powered 1968 Dodge Charger

WE FEATURED Lennard Vidot’s blown big-block HQ Monaro coupe in SM, Oct ’13, and since then, he hasn’t just been sitting around polishing all the trophies from the show-winning Quey. For the past four years he’s been building this ’68 Dodge Charger, and it’s a much different animal to the wild methanol-fuelled Holden. “I got it out of California. It was an old drag car and it had a half cage and gutted interior. It was a 440, four-speed, and I could have just tidied it up and put it all back together, but I wanted something that was reliable, stayed cool in traffic, behaved and did everything it should,” says Lennard.

6

At this point, most people would be thinking along the lines of a late-model Hemi out of a Chrysler 300, or, if they were complete heathens, an LS conversion. In Lennard’s eyes, that just didn’t have the cool factor he was after, so he started looking at a Viper V10 engine. It’s a pretty popular conversion in the US, but that doesn’t mean it was easy: “There is nothing you can buy as a kit, so everything in the car is fabricated. The biggest problem was getting the computer unlocked because I didn’t want to run the BCM (Body Control Module) and I sat up night upon night on the phone to people in the US trying to find someone who could do it. By chance, I was watching a YouTube video of a guy that did the same conversion with a ’Cuda and at the end of the video he listed the shop that unlocked the ECU. I rang him up, told him what we were aiming for with the car, and after I finished talking, he said [with a southern drawl]: ‘You sound funny.’ I pissed myself laughing.”

6

The other major hurdle Lennard faced was getting the car fully engineered and registered with the 505ci, 500hp motor and four-speed auto. Yes, we know Vipers only came out with a manual, but Lennard actually sourced the engine and ’box and everything else he needed for the conversion from a 2005 Dodge Ram SRT-10. The cost of all that, landed on his doorstep, was $15,000.

MORE Supercharged 1972 Holden HQ Monaro coupe

The car is currently for sale! You can find it on various FB groups, but if you are super-serious about it, shoot us an email and we'll hook you up.