SILENCE. That’s what gets you with electric cars. Stomp on the throttle and you’re flung forward at surprising speed, but your senses aren’t properly satisfied. No trace of the familiar suck, squeeze, bang, blow of combustion; no grin-bringing exhaust music as you tickle the redline. When a Tesla whisks by, silence is expected, but what about a 1965 Ford Cortina Mk1 humming along like a spaceship?

Welcome to the world of electro-modding. Gone is this classic Cortina’s traditional 1500cc Kent four-pot; in its place is a 100kW/235Nm electric motor fed by a 31kWh Tesla battery pack giving a driving range of about 180km.

In pubs around the land, beer is spraying from the mouths of the disgusted. Outrage! Sacrilege! Burn the witch! But hang on. What if converting a classic car to electric meant it went from being unused to being a daily driver? Surely that’s a positive. Especially if nothing’s been modified to prevent a petrol motor being dropped back in at some point down the track.

The Cortina’s owner, Brisbane’s Tim Harrison, is not some soulless tech nerd. Quite the opposite. He’s one of us, having previously owned a 1971 Valiant VG hardtop and a 1960 Holden FB wagon. He gets old cars, but is incredibly happy his Cortina’s now electric. “There’s always traditionalists and purists who don’t believe any old car should be touched, and I agree with them to a degree,” he says. “Valuable and rare collectible cars should be maintained for their historical value, but there are a raft-load of classics waiting to be resurrected that otherwise wouldn’t be on the road. These are the ones I want to bring back and be enjoyed.”

So, how’s it all been done? Tim found an unfinished project Mk1 Cortina with a good body but toasted engine. His job as a project manager at Evie – an electric vehicle fast charging network – had turned him on to electro-modding. He’d seen some converted VW Beetles and Morris Minors, so a Cortina EV had appeal. “I really appreciate electric vehicle drivetrains – their efficiency and the thrill of them,” he says. “But I’m not necessarily taken with all the new EVs on the market, so a classic Cortina was a good challenge, as nobody had done one before.”

Appreciating Lotus road and race car history and the fact that the Mk1 Cortina is a lightweight legend thanks to its Lotus association, Tim’s first experiments began. He bought a wrecked 2011 Mitsubishi i-MiEV (a horrible little overpriced electric city car) in the hope he could do a direct electric motor and battery transplant. This was thwarted by “software limitations and modern OEM controls on the ECU and drive unit,” he says.

In the States, electro-modding is already a thriving business, so Tim turned to NetGain in the USA for its off-the-shelf HyPer9 motor and on-board charging and battery management systems. “I then upped the ante and found a written-off 2018 Tesla Model X 100D,” he says. “I salvaged the battery pack to use in the Cortina, but only about one-third of it. Using the full pack would have meant it’d be way too heavy, deteriorating performance, and I’d need to upgrade the suspension.”

45 Exhaust? No need for that anymore. It’s been replaced by a charge port, so Tim can use a public fast charger to add kilometres to the Tesla battery. Range is about 180km on a single charge; it takes approximately an hour to fill up. Home charging is an overnight job, taking some 10 hours.

Brisbane electric car conversion specialist Traction EV did all the battery work, motor integration and installation, and also balanced the driveshaft and totally reconditioned the diff, while Tim “hovered over the top, doing the interface between the displays and the driver interaction pieces.” An Android head-unit screen is a required modern compromise – mounted just above the long-throw manual gear-shifter – and it runs the Torque Pro app, giving a suite of digital gauges to show the likes of power, rpm, regeneration kW, amps, motor temp, battery temp and inverter temp.

Interestingly – and unlike modern electric cars – the Cortina’s four-speed manual gearbox has been retained, although this is a reconditioned Mk2 version upgraded with a high-performance clutch. “You can drive it like a manual or an automatic,” Tim explains. “The electric motor, when it idles, is not spinning, so you can shift to any gear when stationary without using the clutch. When you’re on the go and the motor’s spinning and accelerating, you can shift through the gears just like a normal manual.”