Holden 355-powered 1970 HG ute streeter

IT TAKES a determined person to chase the project car snowball down the hill. You go in thinking you’re just repairing rust in the battery tray, which leads to a multi-year saga as the project is reconfigured into something far more thorough than you ever anticipated. Scott McPherson must have a particularly hyperactive determination gland; he went through the process twice on his immaculate HG ute!

First published in the April 2021 issue of Street Machine

The ute came into Scott’s possession as a roller, painted white and rolling on Center Lines. “I stripped it and repainted it myself in the shed at home,” Scott says. “I had the car for about three years, but I sold it to build something else. I used to build and sell cars; I wasn’t one to hold on to a car for too long back in the day.”

27 Scott says Stewart likely provided the inspiration for the ute’s retina-smashing hue. “Back when it was first built, my brother had an orange ute that was similar, and I think the orange paint probably came from that. We decided black and orange would work well, as black is the new chrome.” Photos: Chris Thorogood

But that HG wasn’t finished with Scott, it seems. Ten years after selling the ute, the garage door technician ran into its new owner at a speedway meet. “I asked if he still had it and if he’d consider selling it,” he explains. “He answered it was in his shed with no motor or ’box and a dent in the driver’s door, so I organised a time to go have a look at it. A mate and I went, and as soon as I saw it sitting on the hoist, I knew I had to get it back.”

Once the ute was back in Scott’s shed, he intended to just throw together a fresh donk and ’box for the commercial and call it ‘job done’. But almost immediately, he didn’t just find himself chasing a snowball – he was practically buried in a project avalanche.

“I found some rust bubbles in the paint, the door needed to be repaired and the chrome was rusting, so before I knew it, I had the ute stripped down to a bare shell, and it turned into a full build for the second time,” he laughs. “When I got the car back from the sand blaster, I did some rust repairs and body mods.”

While the tray features squared-off wheel tubs, they are just aesthetic covers hiding the mini-tubs underneath. Scott had smoothed the engine bay in the HG’s first build, but he went further in the rebuild, replacing the firewall for a smoother finish and hiding the wiper motor under the dash.

27 15x4 and 15x8.5 Street Pros from VPW give the ute a classic tough streeter look, though Stewart tried steering Scott in another direction. “My brother wanted to put AlumaStars on it, but I wasn’t a fan. I was trying to get away from chrome, even though it has chrome bumpers,” Scott says

“Then I started to lose interest in it, so I stopped working on it, and that’s when my brother Stewart said he’d do the bodywork for me,” Scott says. “So Stewart came down and took it to his garage up in Shepparton.”