Fast Fords readers’ poll

By Simon Telford, 30 Mar 2021 Features

Help us choose which classic Blue Oval toughies should feature on our 40th anniversary Street Machine T-shirts!

STREET Machine turns the big 40 this year! As part of the celebrations, we’re commissioning a range of limited-edition T-shirts, featuring some cracking feature cars from our long history. And we want you to help choose the vehicles, starting with the Fords!

We’ve already covered Craig Parker’s TUFFXY and John Peterson’s Zephyr in recent years, but that still leaves a stack of Henry’s finest to choose from. You can cast your vote from the list below, but if we’ve missed one of your favourites, leave us a note in the comments section.

Next week – Mopars!

 

