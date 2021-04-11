Hot Wheels Legends Tour lands Down Under

IF YOU’RE a car nut, there’s a good chance you’ve got at least one Hot Wheels car in your possession. Between accurate recreations of real-life cars and out-there designs, they’ve been a favourite with revhead kids and adults for generations.

For the last few years, Hot Wheels have been giving away one of the coolest prizes in the automotive world through the Hot Wheels Legends Tour.

It’s a world-wide virtual show where one real-life car is chosen to be reproduced as a die-cast 1:64 model, to be mass-produced and shipped to stores everywhere.

Last year saw Riley Stair’s stunning 1970 Pontiac Trans Am take the crown, chosen by a panel of celebrity judges at Jay Leno’s Garage.

For the event’s fourth running, Australian and New Zealand entrants will be included for judging via their very own panels.

Big wheels, crazy engine setups and eye-grabbing paintwork are a must in the world of Hot Wheels, so it’s only logical that a member of the Street Machine crew gets involved. That’s why deputy editor and Carnage host Scott Taylor will be joining rally racer Molly Taylor, legendary Supercars commentator Greg Rust and Kiwi drifter ‘Mad’ Mike Whiddett in selecting local finalists. We’re super-stoked to have a part in showing the world what we can do in the southern hemisphere.

You’ll be able to tune in to the NZ Virtual Car Show on April 15th, with the Aussie version taking place on April 22nd. They’ll be streamed live on the Hot Wheels and Street Machine Facebook pages.

To enter, head to hotwheels.com/legends.

Check out the video above for some handy pointers on giving your car the best chance at victory. Video: Joseph Hui