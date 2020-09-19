The cars of Fast & Furious 9

OK, so we're sorry to say there very likely isn't an XA GT Ford Falcon in the next installment of the Fast and Furious9 saga, F9.

The poster art was created by Australian digital artist, Kode Abdo, otherwise known as BossLogic.

Abdo has transitioned from making fan art to be being comissioned by studios to do art for major films including Avengers Endgame, Aladdin and New Mutants and games including Assassin's Creed: Valhalla.

Nevertheless, there are some wild cars in this increasingly preposterous series, starting with a Pontiac Fiero with a rocket strapped to the roof, Wile E Coyote-style. If you don't know what a Fiero is, think of a less-good, V6-powered Toyota MR2.

Dom Toretto gets to drive both his signature 1968 Dodge Charger and a 707hp Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody - the latter of which is treated to a majorly redonk set piece.

We've also got a Mustang Shelby GT350, which is driven by John Cena, who plays Dom's brother Jakob.

And the character Han - who died in Tokyo Drift - is back in a Toyota GR Supra.

F9 was originally scheduled for a 22 May release, but is now slated to come out April 2021.