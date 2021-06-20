Fast and Furious Supra breaks record at auction

Snapshot
- Driven by Paul Walker in original movie
- Used for interior and exterior shots
A Toyota Supra driven by the late Paul Walker in the first instalment of the Fast and Furious franchise went under the hammer at Barrett-Jackson's Las Vegas auction, Saturday afternoon, US time.
The 1994 JZ-A80 was featured as a hero car in 2001’s The Fast and the Furious, where it was piloted by Walker’s undercover cop character, Brian O’Connor, in several action scenes. According to the auction house’s description, this particular Supra was used for multiple interior and exterior shots, backed by extensive documentation.
According to the film’s lore, Brian and Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) restore a 2JZ-powered Supra, with the duo making extensive modifications to create a “10-second car”. With a wet shot of nitrous it’s capable of beating a Ferrari F355 in a straight line.
Built by Eddie Paul of El Segundo’s The Shark Shop, the car up for auction is a factory turbo example. The stock 2JZ-GTE is backed by a four-speed auto, with a manual knob and shift boot to represent the film-specified manual gearbox.
According to Barrett-Jackson, it was returned to the production team during development for 2 Fast 2 Furious, where it was transformed into ‘Slap Jack’s Supra’. After filming wrapped up, the car was returned to its previous (and arguably more iconic) form.
In 2015, another on-screen Supra was sold at a Mecum auction for US$185,000 (over $AU239,000 in today’s money). The 1993 model wore a naturally-aspirated 2JZ-GE, backed by a five-speed manual. It also featured a stripped-back interior and roll-cage for stunt work, including the famous railway crossing jump scene.
The thinking was that with this car's overall tidy condition and extra film use, that it would likely surpass the value of the stunt car. And it sure did, netting US$555,000 to become the most-expensive Toyota Supra ever.
Other sales of note included a McLaren P1 originally ownd by Canadian DJ deadmau5, which sold for US$1,567,500 and a Ghostbusters Ecto-1 replica Cadillac which achieved US$200,000.
How are you finding our new site design? Tell us in the comments below or send us your thoughts at feedback@whichcar.com.au.
Street Machine is the bible of Aussie modified auto culture, celebrating wild muscle cars, customs and hot rods – and the incredible humans who create them.
Subscribe
We recommend
-
News
Wakefield Park development under threat
The Goulburn Mulwaree Council’s planning department has advised councillors to vote against Wakefield Park's development application
-
News
Street Machine July 2021 on sale now!
The July 2021 issue of Street Machine hits shelves today, packed full of all the good stuff!
-
News
Video: Tesla Ludicrous swap into Plymouth Satellite
The Electrollite is Kevin Erickson’s first EV project