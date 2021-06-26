Grays Classic Auction Top Ten

Snapshot Classic Auction live now

No reserve on some cars

Bidding closes next week

Auction house Grays has a huge amount of premium metal in its warehouses across Australia, and there’s plenty of it on offer right now.

Here’s a selection of our favourite rides from its current Classic Auction.

This numbers-matching, 52,000-mile HG GTS is so crisp it hurts. It’s yet to hit reserve, cracking $115,000 so far.

Plenty of old-school Street Machine touches have gone into this Holden FE Special. A tough, blown 202 is backed by a Supra five-speed ‘box and nervous banjo 3.55 diff for around 260hp at the wheels.

And the lot is fully-complianced in NSW, according to the listing.

If you ask us, Tickford did rather well at sharpening up the AU range. This handsome TS50 is a series 1, so it makes do with a hand-built, 220kW Windsor in place of the later 5.6 stroker. Tickford-enhanced Falcons in good nick are becoming hot property, so you may want to snag this one while you can.

This Absinth Yellow LX Torana hatch is anybody’s game with no reserve. As of Friday afternoon, the automatic 308-powered car was sitting at $42,600 — though it’s likely to at least double in price by the time bidding closes on Tuesday night.

Looking for a VK Group A but don’t care who first filled out the logbook? Try this Blue Meanie on for size. It’s been held by the same owner for 34 years, and though it doesn't feature Brocky's name, the logbook is included.

This CV8-R Monaro is surely one of the freshest you’ll ever find for sale, having clocked up just 1010kms from new. A six-cog manual instead of the oft-specified slushbox auto is a nice bonus.

At the moment, 90s tuner-era metal is going sky-high. Two-door Imprezas like this clean WRX STI were, and still are, an icon of 90s' kids’ dreams. It’s pulled a top bid of $30,900 as of Friday — well below the unspecified reserve.

A massive TBS-blown 6-litre donk powers this killer VE ute. With an E85 conversion, bucket seats and cool HDT styling, it's ready to fry tyres.

Need more seats? Check out this low-production VR Clubsport wagon. This was HSV’s first venture into the family-friendly bodystyle, and its last until the VE appeared more than 20 years later.

Orange on black is a striking combo for this XW GT replica. It’s been updated with a Tremec 5-speed manual, making for an ever-so-slightly more economical drive.

Considering the astronomical prices commanded by Aussie Chargers, this Plymouth Satellite is a tempting proposition, especially with a 318-cube bent eight between the rails.