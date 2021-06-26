Subscribe
Grays Classic Auction Top Ten

Ten of our favourite cars going under the hammer at Grays Classic Auctions right now

26 Jun 2021
Jack Houlihan
LX SS main
Snapshot

  • Classic Auction live now
  • No reserve on some cars
  • Bidding closes next week

Auction house Grays has a huge amount of premium metal in its warehouses across Australia, and there’s plenty of it on offer right now.

Here’s a selection of our favourite rides from its current Classic Auction.

Street Machine News HG GTS Grays Auction
This numbers-matching, 52,000-mile HG GTS is so crisp it hurts. It’s yet to hit reserve, cracking $115,000 so far. 

Street Machine News FE Holden Special Grays
Plenty of old-school Street Machine touches have gone into this Holden FE Special. A tough, blown 202 is backed by a Supra five-speed ‘box and nervous banjo 3.55 diff for around 260hp at the wheels.

Street Machine News EK Holden Blown 202
And the lot is fully-complianced in NSW, according to the listing. 

Street Machine News AU TS 50 Grays
If you ask us, Tickford did rather well at sharpening up the AU range. This handsome TS50 is a series 1, so it makes do with a hand-built, 220kW Windsor in place of the later 5.6 stroker. Tickford-enhanced Falcons in good nick are becoming hot property, so you may want to snag this one while you can.

Street Machine News LX SS Torana Grays
This Absinth Yellow LX Torana hatch is anybody’s game with no reserve. As of Friday afternoon, the automatic 308-powered car was sitting at $42,600 — though it’s likely to at least double in price by the time bidding closes on Tuesday night.

Street Machine News VK SS Group A Grays
Looking for a VK Group A but don’t care who first filled out the logbook? Try this Blue Meanie on for size. It’s been held by the same owner for 34 years, and though it doesn't feature Brocky's name, the logbook is included. 

Street Machine News Monaro CV 8
This CV8-R Monaro is surely one of the freshest you’ll ever find for sale, having clocked up just 1010kms from new. A six-cog manual instead of the oft-specified slushbox auto is a nice bonus.

Street Machine News 1998 WRX STI
At the moment, 90s tuner-era metal is going sky-high. Two-door Imprezas like this clean WRX STI were, and still are, an icon of 90s' kids’ dreams. It’s pulled a top bid of $30,900 as of Friday — well below the unspecified reserve.

Street Machine News Blown VE Ute Grays
A massive TBS-blown 6-litre donk powers this killer VE ute. With an E85 conversion, bucket seats and cool HDT styling, it's ready to fry tyres.

Street Machine News VR Clubsport Wagon Grays
Need more seats? Check out this low-production VR Clubsport wagon. This was HSV’s first venture into the family-friendly bodystyle, and its last until the VE appeared more than 20 years later. 

Street Machine News XW GT Replica Grays
Orange on black is a striking combo for this XW GT replica. It’s been updated with a Tremec 5-speed manual, making for an ever-so-slightly more economical drive.

Street Machine News Plymouth Duster Grays
Considering the astronomical prices commanded by Aussie Chargers, this Plymouth Satellite is a tempting proposition, especially with a 318-cube bent eight between the rails.

You'll find the full list of cars for auction on Grays's website.

