WhichCar
Powered by
  • WheelsWheels
  • MOTORMOTOR
  • 4X4 Australia4X4 Australia
  • Street MachineStreet Machine
  • Trade Unique CarsTrade Unique Cars

MotorEx rescheduled to November 2021

07 Jan 2021 News

MotorEx rescheduled to November 2021

Australia’s premier indoor car show now set for 20-21November 2021

THE Meguiar's MotorEx crew announced today that their annual event at Melbourne Showgrounds will be rescheduled to 20-21 November 2021. The show had previously been moved from its original 2020 date to 6-7 February 2021.

"Recent COVID-related border closures and the risk of further restrictions meant we simply couldn't deliver the highest quality MotorEx with Australia's best cars and businesses," said event director Andy Lopez. "And with so much of the organising team based in NSW, there's no guarantee we can even get into Victoria in time to put the show on."

motorex 2019

"Pre-event ticket sales and entries are really strong, which makes it even more frustrating. However, waiting until after the Government vaccine rollout this year means we have a much better chance to put on the MotorEx we all love."

Tickets remain on sale and current ticket holders will be contacted with the new dates and tickets transferred to the new dates. Early Bird tickets remain discounted until 31 July 2021. Get yours here

In 2019, the Street Machine team threw the book at our MotorEx involvement, hosting the Street Machine Hall of Fame and filming two Carnage episodes live at the event. The new date will give us some extra time to come up with some novel ideas for November 2021. Stay tuned!

Subscribe to Street Machine magazine

Subscribe to Street Machine and save up to 39%
Street Machine is the bible of Aussie modified auto culture, celebrating wild muscle cars, customs and hot rods – and the incredible humans who create them.

Subscribe

 

You might also like...

Quick Car Search

Search all new cars in Australia

  1. News

  2. Features