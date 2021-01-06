MotorEx rescheduled to November 2021

THE Meguiar's MotorEx crew announced today that their annual event at Melbourne Showgrounds will be rescheduled to 20-21 November 2021. The show had previously been moved from its original 2020 date to 6-7 February 2021.

"Recent COVID-related border closures and the risk of further restrictions meant we simply couldn't deliver the highest quality MotorEx with Australia's best cars and businesses," said event director Andy Lopez. "And with so much of the organising team based in NSW, there's no guarantee we can even get into Victoria in time to put the show on."

"Pre-event ticket sales and entries are really strong, which makes it even more frustrating. However, waiting until after the Government vaccine rollout this year means we have a much better chance to put on the MotorEx we all love."

Tickets remain on sale and current ticket holders will be contacted with the new dates and tickets transferred to the new dates. Early Bird tickets remain discounted until 31 July 2021. Get yours here.

In 2019, the Street Machine team threw the book at our MotorEx involvement, hosting the Street Machine Hall of Fame and filming two Carnage episodes live at the event. The new date will give us some extra time to come up with some novel ideas for November 2021. Stay tuned!