Street Machine: April 2021

REJOICE! It’s new mag day! Our April edition of Street Machine hits shelves today, and it’s packed full of great reads to kick back with this Easter break.





Leading the charge is Darren Schembri’s XY Fairmont, packing a 440-cube small-block force-fed by two hairdryers to churn out 1400 horses. And that colour is just droolworthy in any light.





We’ve also got full spreads on a stunning Chevy C10 panel truck, as well as Scott McPherson’s plastic-powered HG ute.





It’s not often Japanese metal makes it into the pages of SM, but Tony Moit’s Datsun 260Z is well and truly worthy of the spot – especially with Ford V8 grunt under that long bonnet!





With car events finally getting back into a groove nationwide, we’ve got coverage of both Powerplay in Queensland and the Adelaide Auto Expo.





Our legend for this month is Jerry Wiegert, a true visionary who never gave up on his dream of an all-American supercar: the Vector.





Iain Kelly, our resident boffin of all things horsepower, checks in with the boys from Dandy Engines to find out what it takes to make a 3500hp, ProCharged Hemi tick.





Chad Atkinson takes us through the process of giving his XH pano van a spruce-up on the cheap, giving the workhorse a new lick of paint to bring it into the 21st century.





We’ve also got all our regular yarns, including a supercharged LS for Mill of the Month, your submissions for Readers’ Rockets and In The Build, the announcement of the Drag Challenge 2021 dates and locations, and heaps more. So waddyadoin’? Head out now and grab a copy!