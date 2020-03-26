WhichCar
Street Machine: April 2021

By Kian Heagney, 25 Mar 2021 News

Here’s all the cool stuff we’ve crammed into the April 2021 edition of Street Machine, out now!

REJOICE! It’s new mag day! Our April edition of Street Machine hits shelves today, and it’s packed full of great reads to kick back with this Easter break.

Ford FalconXY

Leading the charge is Darren Schembri’s XY Fairmont, packing a 440-cube small-block force-fed by two hairdryers to churn out 1400 horses. And that colour is just droolworthy in any light.

 

Holden HG ute

We’ve also got full spreads on a stunning Chevy C10 panel truck, as well as Scott McPherson’s plastic-powered HG ute.

 

Datsun 260Z

It’s not often Japanese metal makes it into the pages of SM, but Tony Moit’s Datsun 260Z is well and truly worthy of the spot – especially with Ford V8 grunt under that long bonnet!

 

Events

With car events finally getting back into a groove nationwide, we’ve got coverage of both Powerplay in Queensland and the Adelaide Auto Expo.

 

Jerry Wiegert

Our legend for this month is Jerry Wiegert, a true visionary who never gave up on his dream of an all-American supercar: the Vector.

 

Dandy Engines

Iain Kelly, our resident boffin of all things horsepower, checks in with the boys from Dandy Engines to find out what it takes to make a 3500hp, ProCharged Hemi tick.

 

painting

Chad Atkinson takes us through the process of giving his XH pano van a spruce-up on the cheap, giving the workhorse a new lick of paint to bring it into the 21st century.

 

build

We’ve also got all our regular yarns, including a supercharged LS for Mill of the Month, your submissions for Readers’ Rockets and In The Build, the announcement of the Drag Challenge 2021 dates and locations, and heaps more. So waddyadoin’? Head out now and grab a copy!

 

