Snapshot Rick Fuller takes second win on the trot

Extra burnout area added beside staging lanes

XYKING wins show 'n' shine

Sydney Dragway was singing last Sunday as more than 120 burnout cars rolled up to compete in the long-anticipated Octane Apparel Brashernats 2021.

The one day of play saw 7000 spectators watch on as drivers battled it out for $35,000 in cash prizes and bragging rights at one of New South Wales’ biggest burnout events.

Six groups of qualifying ran through the day falling under two classes: Naturally Aspirated and Blown. The running order was picked at random, peppering pro cars throughout the line-up.

“We have the big boys running all day,” event organiser Mick Brasher explained. “Most comps run them last, but that doesn’t give drivers much time to get ready if something’s broken.”

The crowd liked Mick’s logic and was thrilled to cheer on the country’s biggest and baddest, as pros like Steve Loader in UCSMOKE tore up the pad.

This year saw the addition of the Power Plus Play Pit, a designated burnout area adjacent to the staging lanes, open to all competitors. The free-for-all style skid pan not only made for a good place for a practice skid, but an opportunity for drivers who messed up on the big stage to skid again rather than retiring with a beer and watching from the stands.

Rick Fuller took home the top title in his LSONE VK; his second consecutive Brashernats win.

Steve Edsall was a well-deserved second in his XC SKDUTE, followed by crowd favourite Andrew Lynch in his LYNCHY Corolla, the latter also claiming first place in Naturally Aspirated and the Best Tip-In award.

Ryan Pearson was ripping a killer skid in HOLDON when the rear went up in flames. In a mad display of determination, Ryan continued flying the HT across the pad, undeterred by the carnage.

Ty Burley turned heads in his ’69 Camaro UP4IT. Powered by a blown small-block Chev, the stunner hit the pad hard and fast during qualifying to score a spot in the finals. His second skid stopped abruptly due to issues with the blower valve.

It wasn’t all rubber-covered back ends. The Chubby's Garage Show ‘n’ Shine saw 200 entrants park up in hopes of taking home a trophy. King of the show went to Simon Mokdassi in his XYKING Falcon.

BRASHERNATS 2021 RESULTS