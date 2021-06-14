Subscribe
Events

Brashernats: results & gallery

Crowds flock back to the Sydney Dragway pad for Brashernats 2021

14 Jun 2021
Ashleigh Wilson
Clint Ogivie Torana
Gallery120

Snapshot

  • Rick Fuller takes second win on the trot
  • Extra burnout area added beside staging lanes
  • XYKING wins show 'n' shine

Sydney Dragway was singing last Sunday as more than 120 burnout cars rolled up to compete in the long-anticipated Octane Apparel Brashernats 2021.

The one day of play saw 7000 spectators watch on as drivers battled it out for $35,000 in cash prizes and bragging rights at one of New South Wales’ biggest burnout events.

Six groups of qualifying ran through the day falling under two classes: Naturally Aspirated and Blown. The running order was picked at random, peppering pro cars throughout the line-up.

Street Machine Events Brashernats 9
120

“We have the big boys running all day,” event organiser Mick Brasher explained. “Most comps run them last, but that doesn’t give drivers much time to get ready if something’s broken.”

The crowd liked Mick’s logic and was thrilled to cheer on the country’s biggest and baddest, as pros like Steve Loader in UCSMOKE tore up the pad.

This year saw the addition of the Power Plus Play Pit, a designated burnout area adjacent to the staging lanes, open to all competitors. The free-for-all style skid pan not only made for a good place for a practice skid, but an opportunity for drivers who messed up on the big stage to skid again rather than retiring with a beer and watching from the stands.

Street Machine Events Brashernats 88
120

Rick Fuller took home the top title in his LSONE VK; his second consecutive Brashernats win.

Street Machine Events LSONE VK
120

Steve Edsall was a well-deserved second in his XC SKDUTE, followed by crowd favourite Andrew Lynch in his LYNCHY Corolla, the latter also claiming first place in Naturally Aspirated and the Best Tip-In award.

Street Machine Events Brashernats 54
120

Ryan Pearson was ripping a killer skid in HOLDON when the rear went up in flames. In a mad display of determination, Ryan continued flying the HT across the pad, undeterred by the carnage.

Street Machine Events Ryan Pearson Holdon
120
MORE Steve Edsell's XC Falcon ute

Ty Burley turned heads in his ’69 Camaro UP4IT. Powered by a blown small-block Chev, the stunner hit the pad hard and fast during qualifying to score a spot in the finals. His second skid stopped abruptly due to issues with the blower valve.

Street Machine Events Brashernats 89
120

It wasn’t all rubber-covered back ends. The Chubby's Garage Show ‘n’ Shine saw 200 entrants park up in hopes of taking home a trophy. King of the show went to Simon Mokdassi in his XYKING Falcon.

Street Machine Events Brashernats 71
120
MORE Simon Mokdassi's XYKING

BRASHERNATS 2021 RESULTS

OVERALL

* 1st: LSONE

* 2nd: SKDUTE

* 3rd: LYNCHY

* 4th: BAGMUP

* 5th: S1CKO

Street Machine Events Brashernats 33
120

BLOWN

* 1st: SKIDMA

* 2nd: S1CKO

* 3rd: UCSMOKE

Street Machine Events Brashernats 36
120

NATURALLY ASPIRATED

* 1st: LYNCHY

* 2nd: HAMMERTIME

* 3rd: CANFRY

BEST TIP-IN

* 1st: LYNCHY

Street Machine Events Brashernats 91
120
MORE Jake Myers wins Summernats 32 Burnout Masters – Video
MORE How to make coloured burnout smoke

 

How are you finding our new site design? Tell us in the comments below or send us your thoughts at feedback@whichcar.com.au.

 

Subscribe to Street Machine magazine

Subscribe to Street Machine and save up to 39%
Street Machine is the bible of Aussie modified auto culture, celebrating wild muscle cars, customs and hot rods – and the incredible humans who create them.

Subscribe

 

Ashleigh Wilson
Journalist and photographer
Ash became a freelance automotive journalist with Street Machine in 2019, after spending seven years behind the camera photographing industry VIPs and events.
 
Ashleigh Wilson
Photography

We recommend

NEWS

Tesla Delorean
News

Meet the man who wants to run his DeLorean on Tesla motors

If you're gonna build an EV, why not do it with some style?

a day ago
Jordan Mulach
Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.
© Copyright Are Media Pty Limited. All Rights Reserved.