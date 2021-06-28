Turbo Barra-powered 1982 Ford XE ute

PLENTY of quick turbo-Barra cars have tackled Street Machine Drag Challenge over the years, but few are as clean as Daniel Howe’s XE Falcon ute.

First published in the May 2021 issue of Street Machine

The 24-year-old mechanic from Melbourne spent his formative years hanging out around some properly fast cars and the characters who drive them, including Drag Challenge winner, Summernats Horsepower Hero and All Race Fabrications owner Brenden ‘Bubba’ Medlyn. “I’ve been friends with the boys since I was young, doing powerskids down the straight at Winton in Bubba’s VH Commodore,” says Danny, who now spends his spare time helping out around All Race.

With a bloke like Bubba in his ear, Danny was never going to settle for a sedate weekend cruiser. “As a kid, I always wanted something with 1000rwhp, but something I could drive whenever and wherever.

After riding in Bubba’s VH, how could you not want something fast when you grow up?”

Danny took ownership of the genuine S-Pack in 2017. “I thought a ute would be cool, as there weren’t many around,” he recalls. “It was originally owned by an elderly guy in Ninderry, Queensland. We got tickets and flew up, then drove it 26 hours back to Melbourne and it didn’t miss a beat.”

A week later, the ute was in the All Race workshop for the team to handle a set of tubs and a suspension overhaul. The leaf spring set-up was moved inboard and kitted out with a Gazzard Brothers assembly, with matching coil-overs up front.

A sucker for factory aesthetics, Danny says tidy bodywork was always vital. “The ute had been resprayed in the 90s and looked pretty good, but it had an extra fuel filler on the driver’s side that always pissed me off. I decided to get rid of it, which turned into a full body resto. I had worked with Rick and Dave from Southern Service Centre for years and they led me in that direction in terms of quality. They also didn’t mind my daily trips to Speed Pro to collect parts for it!”