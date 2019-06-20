Street Machine January issue on sale now!

HAPPY New Year! 2020 is almost upon us, and with it comes a monster 244-page issue of your favourite mag. We’ve got your holiday reading covered with a killer crop of feature cars, tonnes of tech and more Drag Challenge content than you can poke a bent pushrod at.

Hot on the heels of wowing crowds Stateside at SEMA, Rides By Kam’s incredible HAVOC Dodge Challenger adorns the cover of the January issue. Powered by a wild 1500hp ProCharged Hemi, the car is customised in every conceivable sense of the word.

In contrasting fashion, Niko Prommnitz’s gorgeous HK GTS Monaro is a resto-mod build with factory-style paint, panel and interior, but thanks to its Weld wheels, mini-tubs and thumping 426ci small-block, it carries a distinctly pro street undertone.

Jovan Batar’s XE Falcon was built as a stopgap measure while his ‘other car’ awaits completion, but it still managed to land in the Top 60 hall at Street Machine Summernats 32. What a beaut problem to have!

We’ve also got a blown LS-powered A9X lookalike; a lead sled fashioned from a Mark 10 Jaguar; and an American muscle car, built by a Kiwi Formula One engineer, in the UK! And if good old-fashioned head-kicking blower cars are your thing, then Shane Platts’s meth-chugging VH Commodore will certainly float your boat.

We bring you bulk Drag Challenge coverage, from the winners and grinners to the grassroots competitors with rad cars and a cool story to tell. We also head to Chopped and the HK/T/G Nationals and let you know what went on.

From a tech perspective, Chad Atkinson gives you a blow-by-blow on how to reinvent your engine bay on a budget. You won’t believe the result he’s able to achieve with a group of mates in just four days. Also, Dr Tim will talk you through the intricacies of track and wheel offset, particularly with regard to measuring up for custom rollers.

And of course, it wouldn’t be the January issue of Street Machine without our annual Summernats Survival Guide. We’re chomping at the bit to get to Summernats 33, and we’ll see you there!

