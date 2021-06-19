Snapshot Lessons learned from SM17 applied to Mach 1

Power up from 345kW to 578kW

It didn't take long for Australian Ford whiz Rob Herrod and his team to get their hands on the new track-focused Ford Mustang Mach 1 and become the first folks on earth to produce a supercharged version.

Off the back of their Mustang SM17, built to commemorate Scott McLaughlin's third Supercars championship, Herrod Performance were tasked by a customer to take a brand-new, Shadow Black Mach 1 and deck it out with an intercooled, 3.0-litre twin-screw Whipple supercharger.

The blower is the same unit used on the SM17 but with some minor modifications, due to the Mach 1 utilising a mixed bag of parts from Ford's catalogue of Mustang Bullitt, GT350 and GT500 models.

16 Photos: Shaun Tanner

According to Herrod Performance's Chris Herrod, the supercharged Mach 1 makes 578kW (775hp) and 810Nm (610ft/lb) at 7500rpm. That's on 98 pump fuel, with the Whipple making 9psi boost.

"The Mach 1 with either the Tremec TR-3160 manual or the upgraded 10-speed auto makes a great basis for a supercharger conversion," says Chris. "Especially for a spirited driver, shall we say!"

"We have 10 kits on the shelf ready to go and are taking orders now."

The car pictured has also been decked out with 20x10 and 20x11 Herrod Mach 1 Integrity forged rims, wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S rubber. The body has also been augmented with a genuine Ford US Mach 1 Handling Package rear spoiler with Gurney flap and aggressive front splitter.

16

Last year, Herrod and Ford wrapped up production of their R-Spec Mustang collaboration, which saw 500 cars fitted with superchargers and sold through Ford dealers.