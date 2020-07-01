Drag Challenge racers set PBs galore at Kenda Expression Session

IT has been great to see some drag racing happening again at Willowbank Raceway over the last couple of weeks and some of the Street Machine Drag Challenge crew jumped at the chance to flex their muscles at the Kenda Expression Session radial meet over the last few days.

Local Steve Carkeet put on an amazing show at Drag Challenge Weekend 2019, finishing third in Pacemaker Radial Aspirated and taking home the Spirit of Drag Challenge gong. He came out swinging for the fences at Kenda with the Lamprecht Race Engines BBC pushing the 3716lb HQ to a best of 5.41-seconds over the eighth-mile.

The undefeated champion of Radial Aspirated is Alon Vella and his mighty BG Engines SBF-powered Capri. Like Carkeet, Alon also spent a lot of his time with the front wheels in the air, recording a best of 5.43-seconds. The Capri's PB is 5.40-secs and Alon concedes that the team is working on the suspension to get the nose down, but not too much!

Andrew Natoli is also running BGs-built engine in his VK, but in this case he's stuck with iron lion power. Andrew has raced at five DC events, but his new combo is something special - a 385-cube deal based on a VT block that he hopes will see the VK crack the eights with a bit of spray. At Kenda, the VK PB'd with a 6.33-seconnd pass on a soft tune. Check out the Mill of the Month column in the August issue for the full run down on this combo.

Steve Micallef's one-tonner taken the Outlaw Aspirated title twice at Drag Challenge and once at Drag Challenge Weekend. The tonner has had a big birthday and is now powered by an all-alloy 632-cube big block Chev. "I built the new motor with Kelvin from CDA Engines," says Steve. "It is based on a Dart block and is 120lb lighter than the old combo. We're running on E98 fuel with Holley Sniper EFI. We ran out of injector on the dyno, so there is more to come." The Chev is backed by one of Steve's own Shiftright 4L80E four-speed autos. Running on 295 radials instead of slicks, Steve recorded a new PB at Kenda to the tune of 5.71-seconds.

John Huysmans's XY-fronted, twin-turbo SBF-powered XW ute was up from from Orange in NSW for a play. John finished Drag Challenge 2018 with a best of 9.54-seconds over the quarter-mile. We're still waiting to hear how he went at Kenda, stay tuned!

2019 Drag Challenge Weekend winner Terry Seng was behind the wheel of Kyle Hofp's 6Boost Camaro. running a best of 3.964-seconds at 199.82. The Camaro also topped 200mph on another pass, making it the first steel body radial car to do so over the eighth.