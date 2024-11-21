What is the towing capacity of the new Prado?

In Australia, the new Prado is offered with a 2.8-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder mild-hybrid engine producing 150kW of power and 500Nm of torque. This is the same 48-volt system used by the current Toyota Hilux range. Power is sent to the wheels through a new 'Direct Shift 8AT' eight-speed automatic transmission, and launch with the choice of five or seven seats. News 2025 Toyota LandCruiser Prado: Everything you need to know New-gen Prado is on sale now. Here's everything we know about it! a day ago 6 Prioritising cabin comfort, the new family off-roader now matches the wheelbase of the huge LandCruiser 300 series, but it will be 70mm shorter and 95mm wider overall than the outgoing Prado.

🔼 Back to the top 6 Image: Toyota | Modified, Wheels Media How much can the 2025 Toyota Prado tow? The 2025 250 Series Toyota Prado is rated to tow 3500kg on a braked trailer, or 750kg on an unbraked trailer. That's a helpful increase over what its predecessor could do. The 150 Series Prado could initially only tow up to 2500kg on a braked trailer, before a 2018 update lifted that limit by 500kg to 3000kg. 6 The Lexus GX equipped with off-roading package. Now, with the ability to haul up to 3500kg the new Prado equals the towing capability of most mid-size utilities, which have long been the go-to option for Aussies looking to tow heavy trailers for work or recreation. It also finally puts the Prado on-par with Australia's most popular 7-seat offroad wagon, the Wheels COTY-winning Ford Everest. But what that OTHER element of hauling: payload? With a gross vehicle mass (or GVM) of between 3100 and 3200, depending on model grade, the Prado has a sub-par payload capacity relative to most other body-on-frame large SUVs. The Prado Altitude has the lowest payload at 580kg, while the Prado GXL has the highest at 615kg - the base GX and top-spec Kakadu can carry up to 605kg aboard, while the VX has a 610kg payload rating.