What is the towing capacity of the new Prado?

Wondering if the 250 Series Toyota Prado will tow your boat/caravan/earthmover? Here are the critical numbers!

Tony O'Kane
dda11d0d/2024 toyota prado caravan generative whichcar australia png
The all-new 2025 Toyota LandCruiser Prado has finally arrived in Australia, and one of the most burning questions is whether it'll tow more than the outgoing 150 Series's 3000kg rating.

As a popular model for weekend adventuring, the Prado in Australia is frequently seen linked to a boat or caravan.

"Australian customers appreciate the vast capability of the LandCruiser Prado, from use as a family vehicle, to off-roading, towing and long-distance touring," Toyota Australia Vice President Sales, Marketing and Franchise Operations Sean Hanley said when announcing the 250 Series Prado earlier in 2024.

The new-generation Prado is a mechanical and design twin to the upcoming Lexus GX, and shares the same wheelbase and with the larger LandCruiser 300 Series - as well as its core architecture.

803013dc/2024 toyota prado reveal leaked 6 jpg
What we know about the new Prado for Australia

Underneath, the all-new Prado will share Toyota’s latest TNGA-F platform with the brand's other off-road models such as the LandCruiser 300, and the upcoming Tundra ute.

In fact, it's also the same platform underpinning Lexus’s body-on-frame SUVs, the GX and LX.

In Australia, the new Prado is offered with a 2.8-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder mild-hybrid engine producing 150kW of power and 500Nm of torque. This is the same 48-volt system used by the current Toyota Hilux range.

Power is sent to the wheels through a new 'Direct Shift 8AT' eight-speed automatic transmission, and launch with the choice of five or seven seats.

807113e0/2024 toyota prado reveal leaked 9 jpg
Prioritising cabin comfort, the new family off-roader now matches the wheelbase of the huge LandCruiser 300 series, but it will be 70mm shorter and 95mm wider overall than the outgoing Prado.

14661d6d/2024 toyota prado caravan generative whichcar australia 2 png
Image: Toyota | Modified, Wheels Media

How much can the 2025 Toyota Prado tow?

The 2025 250 Series Toyota Prado is rated to tow 3500kg on a braked trailer, or 750kg on an unbraked trailer.

That's a helpful increase over what its predecessor could do. The 150 Series Prado could initially only tow up to 2500kg on a braked trailer, before a 2018 update lifted that limit by 500kg to 3000kg.

7be91378/2024 lexus gx off road suv64648 hr jpg
The Lexus GX equipped with off-roading package.

Now, with the ability to haul up to 3500kg the new Prado equals the towing capability of most mid-size utilities, which have long been the go-to option for Aussies looking to tow heavy trailers for work or recreation.

It also finally puts the Prado on-par with Australia's most popular 7-seat offroad wagon, the Wheels COTY-winning Ford Everest.

But what that OTHER element of hauling: payload? With a gross vehicle mass (or GVM) of between 3100 and 3200, depending on model grade, the Prado has a sub-par payload capacity relative to most other body-on-frame large SUVs. The Prado Altitude has the lowest payload at 580kg, while the Prado GXL has the highest at 615kg - the base GX and top-spec Kakadu can carry up to 605kg aboard, while the VX has a 610kg payload rating.

Toyota has yet to confirm the gross combination mass (GCM) for the new Prado, a critical number for calculating the safe limit for any combination of trailer weight and vehicle payload.

But what if Toyota, a brand known for its heavy embrace of hybrid technology, does what we're expecting it to do and brings forth a petrol-electric hybrid version of the Prado to Australia?

Such a powertrain already exists for the 250 Series Prado in the US market, where it's sold badged as a Landcruiser, and consists of a turbocharged 2.4-litre petrol inline four and electric assistance motor. It's a good idea for putting a greenish tint on the Prado, but with the hybrid hardware only capable of towing 2722kg in the USA that fact might impact on uptake if it were to come our way.

ae9509b8/2023 ford everest suv coty edewar 230210 coty wheels 45 jpg
6

How does this compare to competitors?

In an already competitive space, it’s imperative that the new Prado kept its towing capability strong to avoid losing buyers to more capable models.

The Ford Everest, Nissan Patrol and Isuzu MU-X listed below can all tow 3500kg braked.

  Prado GX (250 Series) Prado (150 Series) Everest Platinum V6 300 Series Landcruiser Sahara Nissan Patrol Ti-L Isuzu MU-X LS-T 4x4
Engine 2.8L turbo-diesel four-cyl mild-hybrid 2.8L turbo-diesel four-cyl 3.0L turbo-diesel V6 3.3L turbo-diesel V6 5.6L petrol V8 3.0L turbo0-diesel four-cyl
Power 150kW 150kW 184kW 227kW 298kW 140kW
Torque 500Nm 500Nm 600Nm 700Nm 560Nm 450Nm
Towing Capacity (braked) 3500kg 3000kg 3500kg 3500kg 3500kg 3500kg
Kerb weight 2495kg 2350kg 2488kg 2630kg 2861kg 2180kg
Tony O'Kane
Contributor

The first book Tony ever read cover-to-cover was the maintenance manual for a Volkswagen Beetle, and he’s been reading and writing about cars ever since.


 

COMMENTS

