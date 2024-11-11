First time off-road: A beginner's guide to 4WDing

A 4WD setup is primarily set in a rear-wheel drive by default with a selectable transfer box that can engage the front axle and the transfer case, then send power to both the front and rear axles and to all four wheels. 9 Selectable four-wheel drive modes (4WD) 2WD High Range (2WD-H) This is generally used for bitumen roads and drives only the rear wheels 4WD High Range (4WD-H) All wheels are driven via the transfer case with an open centre differential, improving grip and control when the terrain gets loose. This will provide more traction during wet conditions and mild off-roading 4WD Low Range (4WD-L) This function provides maximum grip for low-speed control. You should engage this setting for sand, deep snow, rocky terrain, or going up a steep slope It is also worth pointing out that If the configuration takes time to engage, slowly move forwards or backwards. Additional off-road functions Differential lock A diff lock allows all the wheels to spin at the same speed instead of a wheel spinning free on the axle, regardless of traction. As a result, this will help forward momentum and prevent wheelspin. Off-Road drive modes Most modern four-wheel drive vehicles are equipped with selectable off-road specific modes, where you can select a certain mode with a dial to automatically set the system up for you: Dirt, Sand, Rock, etc. 9 Hill descent control Descent control automatically applies the brakes on individual wheels, allowing the vehicle to maintain an adjustable set speed. This also eliminates the risk of locking up your brakes and losing steering control. Paddle shifters By cycling through gears manually you will gain more control over engine speed, allowing you to move along at a steady pace on an unsealed surface.

Step 3: Be prepared A great idea for a beginner is to travel in a convoy with other vehicles, or at the very least with a passenger. There is also the possibility you might get bogged or encounter mechanical or equipment failure and need a tow. So bring recovery equipment, ensure you have a full-size tyre, and go with somebody experienced, especially for the first time. Have you checked your tyres? Most regular vehicles are fitted with highway-terrain (H/T) tyres, which are next to useless when off-road, so make sure your car is fitted with appropriate tyres. A set of all-terrains (A/T) are good on-road and capable of driving over sand, light snow, rocks and uneven terrain. Also consider underbody protection. While most manufacturers include their own versions, a trip to an aftermarket shop is advisable to prevent serious damage to vital components. Don't forget this equipment: All-terrain tyres

Underbody protection

Recovery equipment

Additional fuel

Basic first-aid kit

Step 4: Pre-departure checks Tyre pressures For the correct pressure, it is best to consult with the vehicle manual for the factory setting. However, our off-road instructors advised that, as a general rule, you should lower tyre pressures by around 16psi for sand and mud. For more rugged terrain such as rocks or sharp objects, 24psi is a good level to sit at to prevent punctures and maintain a level of grip. Mechanical integrity Ensure vehicle service intervals are up-to-date or at least maintained. Plus, check tyre condition, engine fluids and keep an eye open for anything out of the ordinary, especially if the car is older than three to five years. Seating position Our instructors advised us to put our left foot on the footwell rest, both shoulders on the backrest of the seat, and hands at nine and three on the steering wheel. To ensure you're maintaining a level of control, you can place your right arm on the top of the steering wheel without leaning forward.