BYD Shark 6 and Kia Tasman Utes Compared: Are They Bigger Than the Ford Ranger?

Sometimes bigger IS better - here's how the BYD Shark and Kia Tasman, two ambitious new entrants to the ute market, measure up against some of the segment's most popular pickups

The ute segment is running red-hot right now, and there’s no shortage of newcomers looking to steal a slice of the gigantic sales pie in Australia.

One such upstart is the Kia Tasman, the first body-on-frame dual cab for the South Korean automaker, and one that’s already polarizing punters with its unique styling. However, metrics often matter more than aesthetics in this segment, so how does the Tasman tally up when you put it next to its core segment rivals?

There’s another East-Asian challenger entering the ring too, in the form of the BYD Shark 6. The BYD brand might still be in nappies, but it’s already gunning for market share with a boundary-pushing plug-in hybrid offering that’s already lodged thousands of orders before deliveries have even started. Are Aussies finally ready to embrace electrified utes in a big way? As with the Tasman, the Shark 6 will need to deliver on some critical numbers if it’s to attain true staying power in this ultra-competitive market.

To help you figure out the pecking order – and decide which of these new utes fits your needs better – we’ve arranged this helpful data matrix. With both the Tasman and Shark 6 being so new (the Tasman isn’t due to arrive until mid-2025), there are a few knowledge gaps, critically around both of their Gross Combination Masses (GCM), which means calculating their true worth as trailer-haulers is a little difficult.

But there's definitely one thing to note about the BYD and the Kia: They're massive. That Shark 6 in particular, which is the longest, widest and tallest of this bunch by considerable margins, but even the Kia eclipses something as sizable as a Ford Ranger. How do they do they measure in terms of cargo-carrying capacity though?

Alongside the Kia and BYD, we’ve put the stats for four segment favourites so you can see how the new arrivals stack up against stalwarts like the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger, Isuzu D-Max and Mitsubishi Triton. Also, we’ve gone ahead and done the maths on your behalf so you can see just how much each of them can carry when either at their maximum rated payload, or their maximum rated tow weight.

Size

  Tasman Shark 6 Ranger Hilux Triton D-Max
Length 5410mm 5457mm 5370mm 5325mm 5320mm 5280mm
Width 1930mm 1971mm 1918mm 1855mm 1865mm 1870mm
Height 1890mm 1925mm 1886mm 1865mm 1795mm 1785mm
Wheelbase 3270mm 2920mm 3270mm 3085mm 3130mm 3125mm
Ground Clearance 224mm 230mm 234mm 216mm 228mm 235mm
Approach Unknown 31.0 30.0 29.0 30.4 30.0
Departure Unknown 19.3 23.0 27.0 22.8 23.9
Ramp-over Unknown 17.0 21.0 Unknown 23.4 23.3
Wading depth 800mm 700mm 800mm 700mm Unknown 800mm

Tub dimensions

  Tasman Shark 6 Ranger Hilux Triton D-Max
Length 1512mm 1520mm 1450mm 1570mm* 1555mm 1570mm
Width 1572mm 1500mm 1520mm 1645mm* 1545mm 1530mm
Height 540mm 517mm 525mm 495mm* 525mm 490mm*
Between arches 1186mm unknown 1217mm 1105mm* 1135mm 1122mm

Mechanical

  Tasman Shark 6 Ranger Hilux Triton D-Max
Power 154kW 321kW 154kW 150kW 150kW 140kW
Torque 441Nm 650Nm 500Nm 500Nm 470Nm 450Nm
Gearbox 8sp auto 1sp electric 10sp auto 6sp auto 6sp auto 6sp auto

Towing

  Tasman Shark 6 Ranger Hilux Triton D-Max
Kerb weight Unknown 2710kg 2276kg 2150kg 2125kg 2030kg
Max tow rating 3500kg 2500kg 3500kg 3500kg 3500kg 3500kg
GVM Unknown 3500kg 3230kg 3050kg 3200kg 3100kg
GCM Unknown Unknown 6350kg 5850kg 6250kg 6000kg
Max payload 1017kg 790kg 954kg 900kg 1075kg 1070kg
Payload at max trailer weight Unknown Unknown 574kg 200kg 625kg 470kg
Trailer weight at max payload Unknown Unknown 3120kg 2800kg 3050kg 2900kg

* denotes information sourced from a non-OEM dataset.

Tony O'Kane
Contributor

The first book Tony ever read cover-to-cover was the maintenance manual for a Volkswagen Beetle, and he’s been reading and writing about cars ever since.


 

