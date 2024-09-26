Ford Ranger diff locks

A differential lock is an essential piece of kit to enhance the Ranger's off-road prowess.
A diff lock helps to increase control in low-traction conditions, making it a valuable addition to the Ranger's already impressive off-road capabilities. ARB offers a front diff lock for the next-gen Ranger, but, curiously, Ford Australia doesn’t offer an ARB air locker as a factory option under the Ford/ARB licensing agreement.
What it is: Diff lockers.
Why you need it: The Ranger 4x4 has a standard rear cross-axle differential lock, but as the brake traction control is quite average - even in the next-gen model - a front locker will help those who dabble in hardcore off-roading.
Buying tips: Consider whether you really need this, as the Ranger is a capable off-roader out of the box.
ARB Air Locker
Manufactured in Australia, the ARB Air Locker is made with quality materials and an uncompromising approach to manufacturing.
With a state-of-the-art two-piece design and forged gears, the Air Locker has increased strength, durability, and resistance to fatigue. It also has a reduced number of moving parts, making it more responsive to activation. ARB has invested heavily in the application of forged gears, commonly used in heavy duty commercial, race and agricultural transmissions.
All Air Lockers come with a five-year warranty and are supported by ARB's extensive network of stores and distributors worldwide. The product's superior design, quality and support make it a reliable choice for both 4x4 enthusiasts and professionals.
|Locker activation
|Air
|Gears
|Forged nickel alloy
|Warranty
|Five years
Things we like
- Proven track record in off-roading
- Designed for high torque loads
- Simple activation, no electrics
Not so much...
- Requires on-board compressor
- Can be expensive
How we review products
4X4 Australia has been reviewing four-wheel drive vehicles and aftermarket products for more than 40 years.
When looking for the best accessories for your make and model of 4WD, there are some things essential to making sure you have the best off-roading experience. When we compare products, here are some of the things we consider:
- Warranty
- Build quality
- Value for money
- Time and ease to set-up/install
- Weight
- Fit and finish
- How well it gets the job done
- What materials they’re made from
- Corrosion/UV resistance
- Coatings
- Compatibility with other accessories
- Compliance with ADRs and vehicle safety systems
- Country of manufacture
- Load ratings,
to determine what's the best product across each price point.
We also consider user reviews and our own experience with these products to make sure our recommendations are for the best on the market. Disclosure: When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. We also include products that we do not earn a commission from.
