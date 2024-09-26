Ford Ranger diff locks

A differential lock is an essential piece of kit to enhance the Ranger's off-road prowess.

A diff lock helps to increase control in low-traction conditions, making it a valuable addition to the Ranger's already impressive off-road capabilities. ARB offers a front diff lock for the next-gen Ranger, but, curiously, Ford Australia doesn’t offer an ARB air locker as a factory option under the Ford/ARB licensing agreement.

What it is: Diff lockers.

Why you need it: The Ranger 4x4 has a standard rear cross-axle differential lock, but as the brake traction control is quite average - even in the next-gen model - a front locker will help those who dabble in hardcore off-roading.

Buying tips: Consider whether you really need this, as the Ranger is a capable off-roader out of the box.

ARB Air Locker

Manufactured in Australia, the ARB Air Locker is made with quality materials and an uncompromising approach to manufacturing.

With a state-of-the-art two-piece design and forged gears, the Air Locker has increased strength, durability, and resistance to fatigue. It also has a reduced number of moving parts, making it more responsive to activation. ARB has invested heavily in the application of forged gears, commonly used in heavy duty commercial, race and agricultural transmissions.