CAOS LED lanterns tested

There seem to be so many different lights and headlamps on the market these days it’s hard to figure out what will best suit your needs.

Apart from a headlamp or two, I’ve found the following LED lights to be a handy and flexible addition to my travelling gear.

CAOS LED lanterns come either singularly, in a twin pack, or a four-pack parcel. We bought the four-pack unit which comes packaged in a well-made zip-closed padded case that includes the four lights, four rechargeable lithium batteries, and four battery cases that take three AAA batteries (12 batteries supplied) as a back-up power source. There’s also a couple of USB charging cables.

Each light has a magnetic mount for easy attachment to bonnets and the like, while also having a bungee cord for attaching to non-magnetic items such as tree branches, plastic handles or tent poles up to about 25mm in diameter.

Each light weighs 85g and has an IP66 waterproof rating, which means they can withstand a bit of a blast from a high pressure water jet – don’t take them underwater though.