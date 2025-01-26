Lazer Sentinel 9-inch Elite LEDs put to the test

We have built our Troopie up as an outback tourer and as such it needed a set of driving lights to bolster the standard 70 Series headlights, which aren’t the greatest around. There is a huge range of different brand lights on the Aussie market, ranging in price from a couple of hundred bucks for a pair to well over $1500 for a set of high-performance lights, and we have tested many over the years. What we have learnt is that you get what you pay for, and we always go for top-end brands as they perform better for longer, while being stronger and much more reliable than cheaper lights. After hearing some positive reports, this time around we decided to fit a pair of Lazer Lamps Sentinel 9'' Elite lights on the Troopy. 7 Lazer lights – be they driving lamps, work lamps or light bars – are designed, engineered and manufactured in the UK with no compromises in regards to component parts or build processes. They are impressive looking straight out of the box and exude quality. The Sentinel range is available in 7-inch or 9-inch models, in both Standard and Elite grades.

We opted for the 9-inch Elite grade with DRLs. Like all Elite models they come with an anodised and top-coated body and an 'unbreakable' polycarbonate lens. An optimised heatsink offers good thermal dynamics while an electronic thermal management system optimises light output to preserve the longevity of the 32 high output LEDs. The lifespan of the LEDs is claimed to be 50,000 hours. Each lamp features over voltage protection as well as reverse polarity protection, and they have an IP68 waterproof rating, meaning they are good to be submerged to a depth of 1.5m for up to 30 minutes. That means you'll be safe crossing High Country rivers in Victoria, wading through Nolans Brook up on Cape York or crossing the Pentecost in the Kimberley.

Each lamp weighs in at 2.5kg and comes with a wide diecast aluminium mounting bracket that holds the lamp firmly and consistently in place. An alternative slim mounting bracket, along with a range of lens covers, stay bar kit and anti-theft fasteners, are available as optional accessories. The colour temperature of the Lazer lamp is 5000K and total Lumens output, for those who know and care about such things, is said to be over 15,200, while sharpness and definition is rated as 80CRI. Each lamp consumes 145W and draws just a tad over 10 amps. The light beam these lamps produce may not be the longest you have seen with 1 lux at 740m, but what makes them so practical and great to drive behind is the evenness of the light and the 52° beam spread, which means the side of roads and tracks are well lit up, making it easier to spot wayward animals lurking in the grass or scrub, waiting to leap out at you.

The crew at Outback 4WD (www.outback4wd.com.au) fitted the lights and wiring loom but not before I had broken a tab off the supplied light covers while removing said cover. I should have read the warning instructions about them being easily broken! The supplied wiring loom with its Superseal connectors didn't come with a switch, which is a bit odd, but apart from that the lights were easy to fit and wire up. We made sure to use the three mounting holes to secure each light securely to the bullbar. We've now had these lights fitted for the last 20,000km, which has included a run down the Canning Stock Route and a trip across Queensland's Gulf Country and up to the Cobourg Peninsula in the NT.

Needless to say they have been subjected to more than their fair share of corrugations and rough roads and have stood up to the pounding without any movement, the beam staying true the whole time. The 9-inch Sentinels are quite large but they fit within an ARB Deluxe bar, although some drivers will find the 7-inch lamps preferable. Despite their size, the lights have not had a detrimental effect on engine cooling, but I'd hazard a guess that if fitted to my old TD42 Patrol there may have been an undesirable outcome. I've only driven behind these lights at night on a few short forays, but I've found them to provide more than ample light, spread evenly with no obvious hotspots.