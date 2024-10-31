New 4x4 aftermarket products: October 2024

Low noise, maintenance-free original equipment style rubber bushes are built into the upper control arms, with wheel travel increased by complementary heavy-duty, high-angle, greaseable ball joints. The CalOffroad upper control arm ball joint provides better articulation over the OE version, which works in unison with the upgraded suspension. The ball pins are constructed from SCM435 Molybdenum and Chromium alloy steel and have undergone heat treatment which improves wear resistance and extends product life. This coupled with being a greaseable, serviceable unit, ensures a long-lasting quality product that will stand the test of time. While CalOffroad’s upper control arm bush kits ensure peak vehicle stability, braking efficiency, and steering precision by utilising advanced composition bushings for exceptional elasticity, memory, and unparalleled durability, offering OE equivalent NVH, and comfort characteristics. With three decades of experience, CalOffroad stands at the forefront of 4x4 suspension systems, offering the ultimate in quality and performance. 12 Razed Products spare tyre tray RRP: $579 The Razed Products Spare Tyre Tray is multi-functional design providing a raft of options for storing gear on your spare tyre which would otherwise be wasted space.

Lightweight but extremely strong, the Tyre Tray is an ideal solution for storing Gas Bottles (additional mount required), fire wood, chainsaws, shovels, axes etc., or even a set of Maxtrax Lite Recovery Boards for quick, convenient access with a set of optional mounting pins). Fitment is super easy using the included Torkstrap HD; simply attach the Torkstrap to the mounting points, align it to your tyre and pull tight. The built in Power-Band Spring will keep constant force around the tyre to keep the tray safe and secure. The Spare Tyre Tray is Australian made and will fit tyres from 31-inch to 35-inch in diameter. 12 NSV integrated air compressor for LC70 RRP: $1177 NSV’s under seat air compressor system is a fully automatic set up for deflating and inflating the tyres on your LandCruiser 70 Series. The kit mounts the compressor under the passenger seat with the air outlet exiting though the mount.

The digital pressure gauge (DPG) fits in a custom panel on the dash from where you can set desired air pressure, and the system will automatically inflate or deflate to that selected pressure. The kit includes the single compressor unit, driver’s side panel with map light, passenger’s side control panel with digital pressure gauge, mounting bracket kit, wiring harness, air hose and storage bag. The kit suits all current LandCruiser 70 Series models, is claimed to be built to OEM standard, and is covered by a three-year/100,000km warranty. 12 Off Track Concepts mudguards for LC70 RRP: $449 (includes postage anywhere in Australia) You might remember Off Track Concepts as the clever guys behind the VDJ powered 80 Series that graced the cover of our May 2024 issue, for which they also fabbed up the neat rear drawers and storage system.

Another neat new product from OTC are these mudguard extensions for 70 Series LandCruisers running oversize tyres. Made from powder coated aluminium they are designed to provide more tyre clearance and eliminate tyre scrubbing. Tested on a 79 with portals and up to 37-inch tyres, they require a bit of trimming on the lower inner guard, but they bolt right into the existing mounting holes. 12 Redarc BCDC Alpha charger RRP: $799 (25A); $899 (50A) The team at Redarc has released a new DC-DC charger for dual-battery systems that not only maintains the auxiliary battery but the main starter battery as well.

The BCDC Alpha monitors and charges both batteries and maintains their charge via the vehicle’s alternator and/or solar power input, so even when you are parked up in camp, both batteries can be kept charged by your solar system. If your starting battery somehow goes flat, you can start your vehicle using the auxiliary battery at the push of a button on your device via the Redvision app. Available in either 25A or 50A outputs, and compatible with common automotive batteries including heated and standard lithium (LiFePO4), the Redarc BCDC Alpha is Australian made and tested with IP67/69K dust and moisture protection to ensure it’s a reliable device for any 4x4 application. 12 Tiegear Overlander Bundle RRP: $489.95 Whether you're setting up in the bush or at a campsite, the Tiegear Overlander Bundle includes everything you need to ensure your gear stays secure and organised. It features the brand’s Awning 6 Pack, which includes the signature guy ropes and soft springs, a set of six Hard Terra pegs and six Soft Terra pegs, and the Terra Driver fast and efficient pegging. All of this is conveniently packed in an Explorer bag.

Each element, from the 304 stainless steel Hard Terra Pegs to the reinforced nylon Soft Terra Pegs, is engineered for the harshest environments. The Terra Driver ensures setup is a breeze, while the Explorer Bag keeps everything organised on the go. This bundle is an essential for anyone looking to secure their set up with peace of mind, making sure you’re ready for anything, anywhere. 12 Bodyline Newayworks drawer system RRP: From $1785 Australian designed and engineered, this system is constructed with a 1.5mm full powder-coated galvanised steel sheet frame and 1.2mm galvanised steel drawers. The unit is available with a fixed or sliding top, and each drawer supports up to 150kg – the sliding top can handle up to 100kg of dynamic load. When fully extended, a unique stopping mechanism prevents unwanted movement and requires a firm knock to disengage. The system is lined with 8mm-thick commercial-grade marine carpet, and the side wings are top-accessible for enhanced storage flexibility. The drawers also feature lockable slam latches, which include an easy pull-push operation. 12 GME XRS-BT1 RRP: $199 The innovative GME XRS-BT1 enables full Bluetooth connectivity and wireless PTT capabilities, and users can wirelessly connect to a wide range of audio accessories including headphones, hearing aids, and vehicle stereo systems.

The kit features an adjustable steering wheel clamp for easy mounting of the wireless PTT button. It also includes a wired hands-free microphone with a 1.8-meter cable. Plus, the PTT clamp allows users to access the battery without needing to detach it from the steering wheel. The PTT button can be removed from the clamp and repositioned using the included dash mount kit. The unit features robust ingress protection (IP67) for the wireless PTT, and it comes with a three-year warranty. 12 Bendix Ultimate 4WD brake upgrade kit The Bendix Ultimate 4WD brake upgrade kit is a comprehensive package that includes advanced brake pads and rotors, braided brake lines and other essential accessories, all housed in a durable touring case.

The high-performance ceramic brake pads are specifically formulated to enhance stopping power under extreme conditions. The included Bendix Ultimate Rotors utilise high carbon metallurgy for superior braking performance and feature diamond tip slots. The bi-directional pillar design efficiently expels gases, water, dust and grit. During testing, the kit demonstrated reduced braking distance by up to five metres at 100 km/h compared to OEM brakes. Other benefits include a firm brake pedal that resists over-expansion under pressure; minimised brake dust; reduced noise; thermal stability; and resistance to brake fade. The kit also includes easy-to-install braided brake hoses designed to withstand pressure without expanding. In addition, the touring case also contains Bendix heavy-duty brake fluid, brake cleaner, parts degreaser, Ceramasil lubricant, and brake rotor wipes. 12 Bluetti AC180 power station RRP: $1499 With a 1800W constant output, the BLUETTI AC180 portable power station can handle most devices including laptops, coffee makers, scooters, grinders, and high-powered tools with 2700W lifting power.