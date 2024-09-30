New 4x4 aftermarket products: September 2024

The canopy is available to suit next-gen Ford Ranger, Toyota HiLux, Mazda BT-50, Isuzu D-Max, and the new Volkswagen Amarok. It features an internal steel structure for maximum roof carrying capacity, allowing for a 100kg dynamic and 300kg static payload. Additionally, the canopy has a handle-free large side window for easy access, a front lift-up window with optional ventilation, and a rear spoiler with a colour-coded lower glass accent panel. Other features include central locking and handle-free push-button entry on all external windows. 18 OzTerrain portable kitchen RRP: $1175 The Aussie-made OzTerrain Portable Kitchen has over 40 accessories including a 12V pump and flip mixer, making it ideally suited to camping and tailgating, as you can take the hassle out of meal prep by bringing a full kitchen on your next adventure. This 95-litre cargo case includes a butane stove, frypan, 12V Seaflo pump flip mixer and sink, chopping board, rechargeable light, water inlet hose, 3m 12V cable, and seven cooking utensils. It also includes an 18-piece cutlery set, two sharp knives, four plates and cups, three washing-up brushes, and a tea towel.

The all-in-one OzTerrain Portable Kitchen is dust and weatherproof, easy to set up and pack down, and fits perfectly on a tailgate. It is constructed using rotation-moulded food-grade LLDPE and features concealed stainless bar hinges and adjustable or removable belt handles. It can be stacked with other like-sized cases and includes a lid tie-down structure or side tie-down points that allow the lid to open when secured. The case dimensions are 1210mm (l) x 490mm (w) x 290mm (h). 18 Terrain Tamer’s new fortified shock absorbers Designed for: LandCruiser 76/78/79 and Patrol GU/GQ Terrain Tamer’s new range of monotube fortified shock absorbers is said to be the brand’s heaviest duty shock absorber design ever!

Offering a weight capacity of up to five tonnes, the shocks feature a monotube design. The single cylinder is separated into two chambers – one holds gas, the other fluid – where the piston and shaft move. These chambers are separated by a 60mm free-floating piston and a double u-cup and wiper seal, which stop the gas and oil from mixing. This formula provides better responsiveness and improved heat dissipation. To assist with ride control when towing or carrying heavy loads, the shocks also feature a 2.5-inch bore diameter for larger oil volume; a 22mm chrome-hardened shaft; and an induction-hardened chrome piston rod. The new shocks are initially available for a range of 76, 78 and 79 Series LandCruisers, and Nissan Patrol GU/GQ vehicles. They’re ISO 9001:2008-certified and come with a three-year/100,000km non-commercial warranty. 18 Pirate Camp Co. underbody protection for LC300 Everyday Touring: $699

$699 Heavy Duty Mad Max: $1199 Pirate Camp Co. has just released an all-new underbody protection plate that has been designed to safeguard the LandCruiser 300’s vital components when traversing harsh terrain.

Designed to protect the intercooler, radiator, engine oil sump and gearbox of the 300 Series, the protection plates directly mount to factory points and come with all fasteners and hardware included. Two options are available: Everyday Touring and Heavy Duty Mad Max. The Everyday Touring unit is lighter, manufactured with 3mm mild steel and powder-coated for durability; while the Heavy Duty Mad Max unit features 4mm stainless steel and is powder-coated for ultimate strength. The plates are powder-coated with either a Picton Green or Texture Black finish, and both designs feature enhanced approach angles. 18 Blacksmith Camping Supplies tool roll RRP: $229.90 Blacksmith Camping Supplies has introduced this top-notch Australian-made Tool Roll. Equipped with five storage compartments on the front and 18 sleeves on the back, the Tool Roll allows you to store your tool kit comfortably under the seat of your 4x4. Hand-made using durable Dynaproofed 370gsm Australian-made canvas with reinforced stitching on all the stress points, it has D-rings to hang it off the ground and YKK zips.

There are four chunky compartments and one all-purpose slim compartment, perfect for storing your screwdrivers, a socket set, spare fuses, nuts and bolts and other large tools. On the rear are 11 spanner sleeves and seven multi-purpose sleeves for your spanners and pliers. Two carry handles make it easy to move the Tool Roll from your vehicle to wherever you need to use it. The Tool Roll measures 500mm (h) x 400mm (w) x 100mm (d) when empty, but expands once tools and spares are added. 18 GME 5G cellular antennas RRP: $299 (AT4714BA); $349 (AT4715BA); $449 (AT4715BATP) In developing these cellular antennas, GME has utilised the proven, rugged mechanical design of the AE4700 series of UHF antennas in conjunction with an innovative PCB electrical circuit. As a result, GME says the AT4700 series sets a new benchmark for multi-band cellular antennas in the Australian market. Covering 690-960, 1710-2700, and 3400-3800Mhz bands, the AT4714 and AT4715 are true multi-band cellular antennas that are 5G ready. The AT4700 series delivers excellent LTE coverage across existing mobile phone networks, ensuring optimum connection wherever there is a signal, even in areas with limited or poor cellular network coverage.

There are two GME antennas available in the AT4700 range: the 580mm (AT4714BA) and the 1200mm (AT4715BA). Alternatively, you can also purchase the twin pack (AT4715BATP). 18 Can-Am Maverick R MAX X rs SAS Can-Am has added its latest side-by-side vehicle (SSV) to its line-up: the Maverick R MAX X rs SAS. Built on the Maverick R platform but with two spacious rear seats that allow families and friends to enjoy the action together. The Maverick R is powered by a Rotax 240hp engine paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT). The DCT features a 40%-per-cent shorter low-gear ratio, improved torque control and reinforced components. Its cutting-edge tall-knuckle suspension technology maximises the smooth-riding, high-octane performance. Event Finke to the Simpson Desert in a Can-Am Maverick X3 Join us on a trip of a lifetime, as we experience an outback adventure like no other – taking a group of 26 Can-Am Mavericks over 1500km from Finke to the Simpson Desert and back 17 Dec 2022 The R MAX also gets an updated 10.25-inch touchscreen display with built-in GPS; front and rear cameras; and enhanced visibility of transmission gears and drive modes.

“At its core, Can-Am is a brand that is all about pushing the envelope and creating the ultimate experience for every type of rider, from ranchers to outdoor enthusiasts and racers,” said Julie Tourville, Director, Global Marketing, Can-Am Off-Road at BRP. “We are continuing to blaze the trail in the SSV category with the introduction of the Maverick R MAX. From adding brawn to your workday, to conquering the desert, to playing in the mud, the Can-Am lineup of SSVs is built to do it all.” 18 BOAB heavy-duty cargo slide RRP: $1399 The all-new BOAB heavy-duty cargo slide is a convenient accessory that will make it easier to load and unload heavy cargo – think camping fridges, storage boxes and water tanks.

Available to fit a range of utes, vans and trucks, a key feature of the cargo slide is its release handle and three locking positions for easy item management. The use of heavy duty springs enables smooth operation. Measuring 1300mm (L) x 1050mm (W) x 190mm (H), weighing 61kg and with a load rating of 300kg, the cargo slide also features two anchor track tie-down rails and four lashing rings to keep gear secure. The cargo slide features a plywood base and steel frame. It’s covered in a non-scratch marine carpet. The mounting kit with all hardware and instructions is included, and DIY installation is said to be a two-person job. It comes with a three-year warranty. 18 Lonely Planet travel guides RRP: From $21.99 Lonely Planet has released a range of reimagined travel guides, with the series of books covering all corners of Australia.

The suite of guides includes new titles, guides, pocket guides and planning maps, with Lonely Planet stating they offer travellers “a fresh and immersive journey reflecting on the needs of today’s travellers”. The guides feature insider secrets, diverse perspectives and insights from local experts. A new essay and storybook section has also been added, to provide rich insight into Australian history and culture. “Experience Australia” is a first edition release, as part of the new Lonely Planet Experience Guide series; and the Pocket Sydney and Pocket Melbourne guides are among the first of the newly designed pocket guides to be published globally. “We’ve conducted extensive research to understand what travellers seek in this new era of travel. These new editions are an evolutionary response to those insights, while keeping the essence of the much-loved Lonely Planet brand,” said Chris Zeiher, Global Marketing and Sales Director at Lonely Planet. 18 Pirate Camp Co. UHF mount for LC300 RRP: $49 Pirate Camp Co. is a 100-per-cent Australian company that produces high-quality aftermarket 4x4 gear, and the Queensland-based mob has just released a new UHF handpiece mount for the Toyota LandCruiser 300 Series.

The Australian-made unit has been made from the ground up utilising a powder-coated two-piece steel bracket. Designed for the GME catch or magnetic button, the bracket comes with all mounting hardware supplied for easy installation. Plus other brands can be secured to it. The UHF mount comes with a 24-month warranty. 18 Polyair load assist kits for SsangYong Musso RRP: $960 Polair now offers load assist kits for the Ssangyong Musso at standard height and and for two-inch raised models with leaf-spring suspension. The load assist kit allows air adjustability from 5-100psi, ensuring optimal rear-end support and preventing rear-end sagging when loaded or towing. It also ensures a smooth ride when unloaded and can be easily adjusted to handle varying loads. The kit features an internal bump stop for added protection for those really heavy loads, offering peace of mind that the airbags can handle any unexpected challenges.

The Polyair bellows are constructed with two-ply fabric-reinforced rubber and feature ultra-high-strength, corrosion-proof Zytel Nylon end caps. They are designed for long-lasting performance and reliability, and are easy to install thanks to illustrated instructions. In many cases no chassis drilling is required for installation. 18 ARB 4x4 Ensuite Room RRP: $399 Exploring the great outdoors with friends and family is one of life’s great experiences but, no matter how much you like someone, there are times when a little privacy is needed. ARB’s Ensuite Room brings that privacy when your camping; simply attach the brackets to your roof rack system and away you go.