PAK Offroad 40L footwell water tank tested

No matter if you are going bush for a couple of days or for an extended amount of time, you need to take water with you.
Jerry cans are fine but they can be a hassle to store and access, while dedicated under-vehicle water tanks can be expensive. These PAK Offroad tanks are a convenient solution.
There are four tanks in the range: the handy 50-litre Rak Tank that mounts on a roof-rack and is designed to mount a set of traction boards to; the 40-litre Wheel Arch that is designed to fit in the side of a ute-tub; the 40-litre Tub Tank that fits across the back of a ute tub; and the 40-litre Footwell that is designed to fit across the floor in front of the back seat of any wagon or dual-cab ute.
We opted to fit the 40-litre Footwell tank to our Troopie, which we have occasionally transferred across to our Patrol for those occasions when we need to carry extra water for an extended trip.
The tanks are made in Australia from UV-resistant and drinking-water grade material which is BPA free.
Internal baffles reduce the water sloshing around, while two largish screw-top vents allow easy and quick filling while also allowing the supplied rechargeable water pump to be quickly mounted to pump water from the tank into a pot or kettle.
This tank can be easily and quickly removed or fitted and while it hasn’t got any dedicated mounting fixtures it would be relatively easy to run a strap over the top of it to hold it in place on the floor of the vehicle.
If there is any criticism of the unit it is the supplied pump which can be a bit slow if filling a large pot, but otherwise this tank is an easy way to carry 40 litres of water, and it’s covered by a lifetime warranty on the tank itself, with 12 months warranty on fittings.
Pak Offroad 40L footwell water tank
RRP: $265
WEBSITE: pakoffroad.com.au/watertanks/
WE SAY: A handy way to carry water in your vehicle.
COMMENTS