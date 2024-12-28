PAK Offroad 40L footwell water tank tested

No matter if you are going bush for a couple of days or for an extended amount of time, you need to take water with you.

Jerry cans are fine but they can be a hassle to store and access, while dedicated under-vehicle water tanks can be expensive. These PAK Offroad tanks are a convenient solution.

There are four tanks in the range: the handy 50-litre Rak Tank that mounts on a roof-rack and is designed to mount a set of traction boards to; the 40-litre Wheel Arch that is designed to fit in the side of a ute-tub; the 40-litre Tub Tank that fits across the back of a ute tub; and the 40-litre Footwell that is designed to fit across the floor in front of the back seat of any wagon or dual-cab ute.

We opted to fit the 40-litre Footwell tank to our Troopie, which we have occasionally transferred across to our Patrol for those occasions when we need to carry extra water for an extended trip.

The tanks are made in Australia from UV-resistant and drinking-water grade material which is BPA free.