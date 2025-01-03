Terrain Tamer ELocker put to the test

Traction control advancements in new 4x4s are getting close or equal to the ability of a cross-axle diff lock.

Plus, for many, that factory traction control system is more than adequate for most situations that most people find themselves in when driving off-road. But with older 4x4s, like my 2013 HiLux, the electronic devices are left wanting, to the point of being almost worthless. This makes the aftermarket diff lock the best tool for any off-road job where one hundred percent drive is needed.

I went with the Terrain Tamer ELocker option on the rear diff only. Yes, there are benefits to both front and rear diff locks, but in my experience with many of my previous twin-locked 4x4s, the rear always gets used the most, so that’s how I’ve gone with my new (secondhand) HiLux.

Why Terrain Tamer?

The advantage of purchasing the locker via Terrain Tamer is all the extras provided with the Harrop Eaton Elocker in the kit including a complete bearing and gasket kit, along with a comprehensive fitting guide.

Given the specialised equipment and thorough understanding of how to set the whole system up, the job is not really in the realm of a backyarder or the average DIYer – it's best to leave this one to the experts.

How does it work?

Without going into the intricacies of how a differential works, the Terrain Tamer ELocker is a manually selectable diff lock powered by the vehicle’s 12-volt system and is magnetically actuated – an electromagnetic system.

That manual activation is via an in-cabin-mounted switch that can be flicked both on and off at the driver’s discretion. Once ‘on’ or ‘locked’, the diff then sends equal drive to both left and right axles of the differential, allowing constant drive regardless of terrain or if wheels are in the air or on the ground.